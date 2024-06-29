How KC Royals dropped third game of key series against Cleveland Guardians

The Kansas City Royals celebrated Bo Jackson on Saturday afternoon. The iconic two-sport athlete got his place in the Royals Hall of Fame.

Much like his KC tenure, the Royals have played with relentless style. It has afforded them two critical wins in the important four-game series against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

However, the Royals weren’t able to get a third consecutive victory. The Guardians picked up a 7-2 win in third game of the series on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals ace pitcher Cole Ragans surrendered five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings in the loss. Ragans struggled to keep the baseball in the yard as the Guardians hit two home runs, including a controversial one, to improve to 52-29 this season.

KC failed to keep pace. The Royals’ Vinnie Pasquantino and Michael Massey each homered, but the Royals lineup mustered just four other hits against the Guardians’ pitching staff.

Cleveland right-hander Tanner Biebee allowed two earned runs in six innings. He earned his seventh victory of the season.

The Royals dropped to 46-39 and will look to win the home series on Sunday.

Missed previous games of the series?

Game 1: Royals stellar bullpen effort helps secure 2-1 victory over Guardians

Game 2: KC offense comes alive in big home win vs. Guardians

Here are more notable aspects from Saturday’s game:

Fair or Foul?

The Royals were on the losing end of a controversial replay review on Saturday.

In the fourth inning, Guardians outfielder Jhonkensy Noel hit a two-run homer that landed near the left-field foul pole.

However, to the naked eye, the baseball appeared to land in foul territory. This prompted the umpire crew to enact an replay review.

Multiple camera angles appeared to show that the baseball didn’t cross into the field of play. Still, the question remained whether the baseball made contact with the yellow foul pole.

Since it was difficult to tell whether the baseball did in fact make contact, the call on the field was upheld. There was not clear and conducive evidence to overturn the home run.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals conclude their four-game series against the Guardians on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

Right-hander Seth Lugo will start in the series finale. He owns an MLB-leading 10 wins and looks to build off his last outing. Lugo pitched six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The Guardians will send southpaw pitcher Logan Allen to the mound. He is 8-3 with a 5.72 ERA this season.