How the KC Royals blew a 4-3 lead in the 9th inning of series finale vs. Arizona

The Kansas City Royals were three outs away from picking up a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Royals entered the ninth inning with a 4-3 advantage. Everything seemed to be lined up for another celebratory victory.

The Diamondbacks spoiled those plans. Arizona scored five runs against Royals closer James McArthur to pull off an 8-6 comeback victory.

McArthur allowed five runs in his lone inning on the mound. Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte delivered the major blow with a three-run homer over the center-field wall — his third home run against KC in as many games.

The Royals fell to 56-47.

Earlier, they’d rebounded from a two-run deficit in the fourth inning. Outfielder Kyle Isbel led that comeback effort with an RBI triple into the center-field gap. Third baseman Maikel Garcia scored on the play.

A few moments later, Isbel also scored on a wild pitch.

The Royals added three runs in the fourth inning. And the bottom of the lineup was productive. Michael Massey and Drew Waters doubled and Garcia drove in a run to set the stage for the final inning.

After the Diamondbacks had surged ahead in the top of the ninth, the Royals attempted to rally and retake the lead. They got two runs back, but Arizona closer Paul Sewald retired Royals captain Salvador Perez with two outs and a man aboard to end the game.

Here are more notable aspects of Wednesday’s game:

Michael Wacha labors in 18th start

The Royals turned to their bullpen early Wednesday. The relief unit needed to cover multiple innings after Royals starter Michael Wacha left the game in the fifth.

Wacha allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings. He surrendered consecutive homers to Joc Pederson and Christian Walker in the fourth inning as Arizona took a 3-1 advantage.

Later, Wacha nearly escaped some fourth-inning trouble. He issued a leadoff double to Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, and two batters later walked star infielder Marte intentionally.

The Royals turned to relievers Angel Zerpa, Sam Long, Hunter Harvey and McArthur to protect their slim lead. All but McArthur came through.

Wacha earned a no-decision after throwing 41 of 89 pitches for strikes. He registered 32 swings and two whiffs, per Baseball Savant.

What’s next on the KC Royals’ schedule?

The Royals are off Thursday before continuing their nine-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs.

KC right-handed pitcher Brady Singer will start Friday’s series opener at Kauffman Stadium. He earned his sixth victory of the year in his last outing (against the Chicago White Sox). He’s 6-6 with a 3.00 ERA this season.

The Cubs will start veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks on Friday. He is 2-8 with a 6.69 ERA in 18 games (13 starts).