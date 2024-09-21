KC Current scores 3 goals, blanks Washington Spirit in Friday night home match

The Kansas City Current’s Friday night home game against the Washington Spirit proved to be a one-sided affair.

The Current beat the visiting team 3-0 in a National Women’s Soccer League match at CPKC Stadium.

Nichelle Prince and Lo LaBonta scored for the Current in the first half and Kansas City led 2-0 at halftime.

Temwa Chawinga tallied KC’s third goal in the 69th minute.

This story will be updated.

