KC Current scored in just 59 seconds. Then, Lo LaBonta & Kristen Hamilton secured the win

It took all of one minute — 59 seconds, to be exact — for the KC Current to take the lead on Saturday against the Houston Dash.

Saturday’s fixture at CPKC Stadium, part of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, wasn’t quite so easy for the ensuing 89 minutes, 1 second plus stoppage time. But Lo LaBonta scored in the 68th minute, and Kristen Hamilton sealed the game with another goal in the 83rd.

The Current won 3-1.

That first goal, which was scored by Michelle Cooper, came off a cross from Temwa Chawinga. Cooper, who already owned the fastest goal in Current history, scored once again in the first minute. She now owns the two fastest goals in club history.

Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper (17) is mobbed by teammates after scoring a goal during the first half against the Houston Dash at CPKC Stadium on July 20, 2024.

Yuki Nagasato scored for the Houston Dash, curling a long-range shot off the post in the 20th minute.

Up next in the group stage of the Summer Cup, the Current will face Pachuca at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, July 27. They will face Tigres UANL on Thursday, Aug. 1, with both matches starting at 7 p.m.