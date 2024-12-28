Was Kayla Harrison's UFC debut more impressive than Carlos Prates'?
The UFC has started voting for its year-end awards and will kick things off with the newbies.
New superstars were built in 2024, but the UFC also was joined by an existing one in Kayla Harrison, who came over from multiple titles in the PFL. But was she the best UFC newcomer in 2024? The fan voting has it a two-person race – but that race still is a blowout.
What would your choice be from these 2024 UFC debuts? Vote at UFC.com/vote.
Jean Silva def. Westin Wilson, UFC Fight Night 234
Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles, UFC Fight Night 236
Kayla Harrison def. Holly Holm, UFC 300
Kayla Harrison def. Holly Holm at UFC 300: Best photos
Wang Cong def. Victoria Leonardo, UFC on ESPN 62
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Was Kayla Harrison's UFC debut more impressive than Carlos Prates'?