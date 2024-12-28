Was Kayla Harrison's UFC debut more impressive than Carlos Prates'?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13:Kayla Harrison embraces her coach Mike Brown following their bantamweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The UFC has started voting for its year-end awards and will kick things off with the newbies.

New superstars were built in 2024, but the UFC also was joined by an existing one in Kayla Harrison, who came over from multiple titles in the PFL. But was she the best UFC newcomer in 2024? The fan voting has it a two-person race – but that race still is a blowout.

What would your choice be from these 2024 UFC debuts? Vote at UFC.com/vote.

Jean Silva def. Westin Wilson, UFC Fight Night 234

Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles, UFC Fight Night 236

Kayla Harrison def. Holly Holm, UFC 300

Wang Cong def. Victoria Leonardo, UFC on ESPN 62

