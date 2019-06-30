Los Angeles artists paint mural of Kawhi Leonard winning title with Lakers as recruiting pitch

Los Angeles Lakers fans are excited about this offseason, and they’re not afraid to show it.

Two weeks ago, a local artist painted a two-story tall mural of Anthony Davis less than 24 hours after news of his trade to LA broke. Now that same artist is back with a free agent pitch for Kawhi Leonard.

Updated Kawhi Leonard’s Mural pic.twitter.com/wGtW7LXZ21 — Lakers Empire (@LakersEmpire) June 30, 2019

Gustavo Zermeño Jr. and another artist combined on the new mural, which depicts Leonard hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy after presumably winning an NBA championship with the Lakers.

Zermeño had previously made a number of murals on Melrose Avenue — including one of LeBron James joining the Lakers, which was later defaced — but this was his first at the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

The latest mural spread on social media quickly with some users catching both James and his agent, Maverick Carter, liking an Instagram of the mural.

For much of the offseason, Leonard was rumored to be favoring the Toronto Raptors or Los Angeles Clippers, but he recently requested a meeting with the Lakers for next week. CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter even reported that the Lakers “have a very, very high level of confidence” that they will sign Leonard.

Given that Leonard still wants to meet with teams, the reigning Finals MVP is likely not in any rush to find a new contract. But until then, Lakers fans will be dreaming about who — if anyone — the Lakers will sign to be their third star.

Could Kawhi Leonard join the Lakers after winning his second Finals MVP? (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

