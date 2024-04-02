Katy Perry Wore a Fishnet Dress to the iHeart Radio Music Awards Held Together With Nothing But Bows

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Katy Perry stepped out at the iHeart Radio Awards last night, and we're here to talk about her outfit! Behold: a transparent fishnet dress held together with nothing but red velvet bows, which Katy paired with slouchy knee-high boots and a black lingerie set.

Basically, what we have here is a coquette core meets pop punk fever dream, in the best way possible.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

A moment for this look on stage!

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Me personally? I can't wait to buy a knock off in Hot Topic sometime this summer.

In other news, get ready, 'cause it looks like we can expect a new Katy era sometime later this year. At least based on her teasing new music back in February (while announcing her departure from American Idol).

"It’s going to be a very exciting year, Jimmy, for all pop star girlies," Katy told Jimmy Kimmel during Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”

Katy also confirmed that she's playing a Rock in Rio this summer, and touched on her desire to perform more in general.

“This fall, in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio—it’s really exciting,” she said. “I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse to my own beat.”

