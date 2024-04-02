Katy Perry Gets Stuck in a $7,400 Bottega Veneta Gown After Filming “American Idol:” Watch the Clip

Perry faced an expensive wardrobe malfunction, which she filmed and shared on Instagram

Disney/Eric McCandless; Katy Perry/ Instagram Katy Perry faces wardrobe malfunction in Bottega Veneta dress

For Katy Perry, fashion is worth the risk!

While the singer, 39, brings her musical guidance to the American Idol judges table, she also serves some serious looks. (Never forget the latex look she wore in February, which received a thirsty reaction from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.)

And in the latest episode of season 22, which kicked off in February, Perry wore a red-hot Bottega Veneta bouclé gown with structured shoulder straps and a drop waistline. But with its avant-garde silhouette, the dress (which retails for $7,400 on Net-a-Porter’s website) caused some behind-the-scenes difficulty.

In a video shared to Perry’s Instagram on Monday, she can be seen sitting down in a dressing room with her shoulders slumped because she “can’t get this dress off.”

Someone in the background suggests cutting the fabric, but Perry, although looking defeated, doesn’t dare think about going near the dress with shears. “You just can’t cut Bottega," she says. She has a point there!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perry has been power dressing in red these days with the help of her stylist, Tatiana Waterford.

The duo worked together on Perry’s cheeky Ellie Misner lace-up ensemble for the 2024 Women in Billboard Music Awards on March 6. The exposed back on the corset and mermaid skirt strategically displayed the singer’s G-string and butterfly tattoo, which was actually a prosthetic done by award-winning special effects makeup artist Hugo Villasenor.

For the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, Perry kept the skin-baring aesthetic going in a mesh slip dress accented with red ribbons. The see-through design displayed her bra, briefs and sexy ruched thigh-high boots underneath.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.