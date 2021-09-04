Katie Taylor vs Jennifer Han LIVE: Stream, latest updates, how to watch online and undercard results

Katie Taylor is looking to impress against Jennifer Han (Mark Robinson)

Katie Taylor, one of the greatest female fighters of all time, returns to the ring on the undercard of Lara v Warrington tonight.

The 35-year-old meets American Jennifer Han, and will once again defend her WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA titles in the process. Taylor’s last match up was a brutal war with Briton Natasha Jonas, one that Taylor edged on the scorecards.

On paper, this should be a much more straight-forward affair, as the Irish fighter attempts to stay busy ahead of a super fight against Amanda Serrano next year. Despite being a former IBF world champion, Han is something of an unknown quantity on the international stage, having almost exclusively fought in her home country. There are also question marks over her ability to take on Taylor at the age of 38.

Nevertheless, a surprise is very much possible as Taylor has shown one or two signs of fragility in her past few fights. There is also the risk that the girl from Bray overlooks her opponent, with the Serrano fight now just around the corner. The smart money suggests Taylor will come through this test unscathed, possibly by knock out, but you just never know in boxing.

Follow live updates below, plus undercard results with a series of mouthwatering fights to build up to the main event:

Katie Taylor on fighting in front of a crowd again

17:39 , Thomas Fenton

“This has been a long time coming, I haven’t fought in front of a crowd in a long time. It is going to be electric. I have a soft heart towards Leeds, so it is going to be really amazing to fight here.

Story continues

“I have great memories growing up and coming here as a kid and going to Elland Road to watch Leeds United. They are some of my best memories as a kid. To have the chance to actually fight here is really special.”

Conor Benn: I let my fists do the talking

17:36 , Thomas Fenton

“I don’t have a message for Granados. I don’t. There is nothing to say. I let my fists do the talking. Everything that has been said from both parties has been said now. At the end of the day the promo is done. All that’s left to do now is fight, and come September 4 he is in for one hell of a fight. I know he’s going to bring it – but that gets me going. Let’s have it!

“He’s a tough durable guy, the only person to stop him is Danny Garcia. He won the fight against Adrian Broner. He gave hell to Shawn Porter. He fought Robert Easter Jr. He’s been in with the top boys, but he’s in with another top boy. I just want to fight now. I just want to get in there now.”

Lara: My win over Warrington wasn’t lucky

17:30 , Thomas Fenton

“Warrington said that I got lucky. Believe me. There’s no luck in boxing. I’ve never won anything with luck. I won with hard work and a lot of discipline,” the Mexican fighter claims.

“Of course, since I beat him I feel I’m the champion. Like they say in my town, I’m a champion without a crown. It sounds nice and I think I’ve earned it with hard work. I want to be number one in the world and I’m going to achieve that.

“I knew I had to win decisively in the first fight. This time it will be different. I’ll win, but you’ll see a totally different Mauricio Lara. I’ll be a different person. I have more drive in this fight because Warrington has been saying a lot of things and he’ll regret it.”

Warrington on life after Lara defeat

17:27 , Thomas Fenton

“There were times when we were going out to the supermarket and I would say to the missus, ‘I’ll just wait in the car’. I didn’t want to put people in the awkward position when you go past someone in the bread aisle and they’re like, ‘Are you alright mate?’

“Time’s a healer. If you’ve got a worldie of a girl and she leaves you, you’re devastated and you think your world has come crashing down. ‘But eventually, you go out and find another girl and she’s the love of your life.

“For the first six or seven weeks, I was dealing with injuries and that covered up all the thoughts of losing. I had a fractured jaw… an operation on my elbow, a damaged shoulder, my ear was perforated.

“I know how important this fight is for me. I think it’s going to be very different, and much better, for me this time round.”

Katie Taylor vs Jennifer Han: Odds

17:10 , Jack Rathborn

Taylor: 1/100. KO: 5/2. Decision: 1/4

Han: 16/1. KO: 20/1. Decision: 25/1

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados: Odds

17:10 , Jack Rathborn

Benn: 1/20. KO: 1/3. Decision: 11/4

Granados: 8/1. KO: 12/1. Decision: 16/1

Lara vs Warrington 2: Odds

17:10 , Jack Rathborn

Warrington: 8/11. KO: 4/1. Decision: 5/4.

Lara: 11/10. KO: 6/4. Decision: 8/1.