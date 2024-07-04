Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates in third set

It’s an all-British showdown to kick off the action on Court One at Wimbledon this after as Katie Boulter takes on Harriet Dart. There is plenty of British interest throughout the day at SW19, with Jack Draper facing Cameron Norrie in the match after this and Andy Murray then partnering brother Jamie in the doubles.

First though, it’s the British No1 up against the British No2, with 32nd seed Boulter the favourite. The 27-year-old beat Dart on her way to winning another title in Nottingham last month and it is Boulter who dominates the head-to-head, winning six of the seven matches between the pair.

Both came through their opening matches in straight sets, though in relatively different fashion. Boulter beat Tatjana Maria 7-6 7-5, while Dart eased to a 6-4 6-0 win over Zhuoxuan Bai. The winner of this British clash could face fifth seed Jessica Pegula in the third round. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Boulter vs Dart latest updates

SET! Dart forces decider

SET! Boulter takes opener 6-4

How to watch: BBC

Day four schedule

Boulter 6-4 1-6 1-0* Dart

14:37 , Matt Verri

Boulter went off court between sets and she’s come out with an aggressive approach, big forehand winner crosscourt.

And now the backhand is too good, much more intensity already from Boulter.

Some game that, the best point of the lot is the final one as Boulter hammers a forehand down the line. Just in.

Boulter 6-4 1-6 Dart

14:31 , Matt Verri

Drop shot from Dart isn’t great, nor the attempted lob that follows. Easily put away by Boulter.

Great backhand winner down the line, though, as Dart gets to 30-15, and it’s two set points as Boulter’s lob sails out.

Backhand return into the net - Dart has taken this to a decider!

Boulter 6-4 1-5* Dart

14:27 , Matt Verri

The double fault bug is catching. Boulter’s turn now, 15-30.

And now two break points, as Dart sort of frames a return but it turns into a pretty effective drop shot.

Sensational - it’s an outrageously good forehand return from Dart... no it’s not. Just out, confirmed by a challenge. 30-40.

But Dart does now have a double break, Boulter with a poor backhand. Dart to serve for the set.

Boulter 6-4 *1-4 Dart

14:23 , Matt Verri

Big double fault from Dart - she had seven in the first set and that problem has returned.

She has a bit of a cushion in this set, but doesn’t want to let this get nervy.

Break point Boulter and another double fault! An absolute gift from Dart, Boulter has one of the breaks back.

Boulter 6-4 0-4* Dart

14:18 , Matt Verri

This set is getting away from Boulter in a hurry. More applause from De Minaur - it was going a lot better before he turned up.

Three break points again for Dart, this match has completely flipped.

Good serve out wide saves one, and Dart then completely shanks a forehand. 30-40.

SHOT! Stunning forehand down the line and Dart does have a double break.

Boulter 6-4 *0-3 Dart

14:13 , Matt Verri

Forehand is starting to let Boulter down all of a sudden.

A couple more loose ones and Dart is on the charge in this second set. And another one, return is long and Dart consolidates the break.

Boulter 6-4 0-2* Dart

14:10 , Matt Verri

Here we go, chance for Dart to take charge of the opening set early on. 0-30.

Even more so now, as Boulter goes for the forehand pass down the line and nets it. Three break points.

One saved, as the first serve out wide doesn’t come back.

Broken! Second time lucky for Dart, thanks to a fairly wild forehand from Boulter.

Boulter 6-4 *0-1 Dart

14:07 , Matt Verri

De Minaur has now made his way to the other side of the court, taking his place alongside the rest of Boulter’s team in the box.

Dart makes a confident start to the second set, sealing the hold as she watches a Boulter forehand land long.

Boulter 6-4 Dart

14:02 , Matt Verri

Alex De Minaur has just turned up to watch Boulter, having won his second-round match earlier today.

Forehand long from Dart, who then walks up to have a word with the umpire. He warns the crowd about making noise during the point.

Double fault from Boulter, met with a ‘come on Katie’ from De Minaur. And another one, as she makes the forehand winner. Two set points.

One will do! Boulter takes the first set on Court One.

Boulter *5-4 Dart

13:57 , Matt Verri

Dart hanging in there, judging a lob perfectly to loop over Boulter and inside the baseline. Applause from Boulter.

Solid game from Dart, as she attempts to keep herself in the set, but Boulter strolls forward and makes the forehand at the net. 40-30.

And now it’s deuce, Dart with the latest in a long list of double faults.

Good response, though. Serve tucks Boulter up.. I take back my previous comment. Double fault to follow. Deuce again.

Set point, with just under 50 minutes on the clock, but Boulter can’t take it. Poor return.

And Dart holds, as the first serve returns at the right time.

Boulter 5-3* Dart

13:50 , Matt Verri

Great shot from Boulter, deep into the corner of the court and Dart can’t get that back.

Challenge from Dart as her forehand is then called out - it was out. 40-15.

Meanwhile, a women in the press box makes three failed attempts to stop music blaring out of her phone every time she opens the case. Oh, make that four. Strong head shaking everywhere you look.

Back on the court, Boulter holds and is a game away from the first set.

Boulter *4-3 Dart

13:45 , Matt Verri

More serving issues for Dart, a fifth double fault already.

Boulter hammers a second-serve return deep into the court, Dart does well to get it back... and right on the baseline. Boulter considers a challenge but opts against it.

Dart keeps herself in touch as she seals a hold to 15.

Boulter 4-2* Dart

13:42 , Matt Verri

Forehand winner from Boulter followed by a big first serve, 30-0 and the momentum is firmly with her after the last couple of games.

A hold to love, as Dart sends the return long.

Boulter *3-2 Dart

13:39 , Matt Verri

Wild swing at the back from Boulter, forehand is miles long. She looks up at her box in bemusement - not sure they have any answers for that.

Double fault from Dart, 15-30 and she’s under pressure on serve having failed to break in the previous game.

And Boulter has a break point, this felt almost inevitable after Dart couldn’t take her chances. 30-40.

It’s saved, though, as Boulter sends the forehand long on the run. Deuce for a change.

Another double fault from Dart, both players have been fairly loose with those already.

Broken! Unforced error from Dart and she has gifted the break to Boulter, really.

Boulter 2-2* Dart

13:34 , Matt Verri

There it is - Boulter holds!

Ball skids forward on Dart at the back of the court and she barely makes contact. Boulter eventually gets out of that game.

Boulter *1-2 Dart

13:33 , Matt Verri

Pretty inconsistent from Boulter. Fair few errors, double faults... and then another brilliant backhand winner.

Long rally, Dart eventually forces the mistake. After a slow start, this match has very much warmed up.

Third break point - Boulter makes a mess of that! Ball drops for her at the net, can go left, right or straight at Dart... ends up just tamely flicking it forward and Dart makes the pass.

Dart can’t take it, backhand into the net. We could be in this game forever.

Should be another break point, as Dart gets to the drop volley, but the pass is wide this time. Game point... not taken. Backhand long from Boulter.

Settle in. Deuce.

Boulter *1-2 Dart

13:28 , Matt Verri

Boulter fortunate to avoid a double fault, as the ball smacks the net and drops over, but it doesn’t matter. Dart hammers a forehand winner off the second serve, 0-30. She’s playing the better tennis at the moment.

Boulter gets back to 30-30, but a double fault follows and it’s break point.

Saved! Great defence from Dart to keep herself in the point, only so long she can do so though. Boulter up to the net to put away the forehand. Deuce.

Backhand winner down the line from Boulter... and then another double fault. Making it hard for herself.

Break point number two to come, forehand long from Boulter.

Again saved, set up the big serve out wide. Deuce once more.

Boulter *1-2 Dart

13:20 , Matt Verri

Better from Boulter, jumps on a second serve and gets the return deep. Dart forced into a mistake and it’s 15-30, despite the challenge from her.

Dart responds with a couple of timely first serves, neither of which require another shot, but Boulter takes it to deuce with the help of a slight net cord.

Best point of the match. Dart works Boulter around the court, moves forward and puts the forehand away confidently. Much more like it.

And an even better point there, Dart charging after the drop shot and whipping a forehand down the line. Loose return from Boulter to follow, Dart’s game.

Boulter 1-1* Dart

13:14 , Matt Verri

Dart shanks her first return of the match, and then can’t quite make the forehand pass down the line.

The errors continue to flow, first Boulter into the net and then Dart sending a return sailing beyond the baseline.

Dart goes for too much with that forehand, too. Looks up to her box to see if she should challenge - they wisely say no. Boulter up and running.

Boulter *0-1 Dart

13:11 , Matt Verri

Fairly nervous start from both. Boulter with a couple of unforced errors to kick things off, before Dart chucks in a double fault and whips a forehand long. 30-30.

Boulter not able to take advantage though, she misfires again to bring a premature end to the rally and that’s an opening hold for Dart.

Here we go!

13:07 , Matt Verri

Time to get up and running. Dart to serve first.

13:04 , Matt Verri

The warm-up has been a mixture of shanks and groundstrokes sailing long and into the net.

We’ll assume they are saving the good stuff.

Speaking of...

13:01 , Matt Verri

Here they are out. Boulter first and Dart just behind, both with a big smile.

Imagine the crowd will be fairly even in their support, unless it gets one-sided. Then the desire for a tight contest will kick in.

12:59 , Matt Verri

Court One starting to fill up. Still at the stage where people are standing up and waving at the opposite side of the court, trying to get the attention of friends and family.

Ball kids are out, line judges are ready. Just the small matter of the players needed now.

Weather watch

12:52 , Matt Verri

It’s hard to believe, but it is sunny at Wimbledon. SUNNY.

We’ve had a fair few delays this week for rain, making it a busy couple of days for the roof here on Court One and on Centre, but no need today.

Glorious day at SW19.

Last time they met...

12:46 , Matt Verri

Katie Boulter just about came out on top when these two met a few weeks ago in Nottingham.

Those were three tight sets - would not be a surprise at all if we had more of the same here.

Players will be out on Court One in about 15 minutes, plenty of time for you to enjoy some highlights of their recent match.

Boulter: I have a lot of respect for Dart on grass

12:37 , Matt Verri

Katie Boulter was asked about this clash after her first-round clear, and she made it clear she is expecting an “extremely tough” test against Harriet Dart this afternoon.

“I think we both know each other's games inside-out, back-to-front at this point,” Boulter said.

“We've played so many matches. But I do have to draw on the last things that I have played with her and use that to my advantage in the next round. I think it's going to be extremely tough.

“I have a lot of respect for her on this surface. It's one of her favorite ones. This is actually her home club. She's been here since she was a tiny tot with her mom.

‘”Yeah, I know she's grown up here. I know how tough it's going to be. I think it's exciting.”

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Tough start for the Brits...

12:28 , Matt Verri

Lily Miyazaki was in action earlier this morning and it would be fair to say things didn’t quite go to plan.

Was always going to be tough test against 14th seed Daria Kasatkina, and the Brit was beaten 6-0 6-0. Brutal.

A perfect performance 💯



No.14 seed @DKasatkina dashes through Miyazaki 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the third round! 😲#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WvP9e1iyZ5 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

Day four schedule

12:20 , Matt Verri

So, Boulter and Dart get things up and running on Court One.

Then it’s swiftly into another British showdown, with Jack Draper going up against Cameron Norrie, before Marcos Giron attempts to pull off a shock against Alexander Zverev.

Over on Centre Court, Britain’s Jacob Fearnley has the small task of taking on Novak Djokovic, and Iga Swiatek then takes on Petra Martic.

And it all comes to an end with the BIG one. Andy Murray back at Wimbledon, his final tournament here. He’s alongside brother Jamie in the doubles, with John Peers and Rinky Hijikata the opponents.

Standard Sport prediction

12:13 , Matt Verri

Boulter is the favourite and she has dominated the match-up in previous meetings, winning six of seven matches against Dart.

It was tight when they met in Nottingham, Boulter edging it in three sets, and Dart is capable of once again pushing her rival.

But we’re going for Boulter to get it done in two competitive sets.

Boulter to win, straight sets.

How to watch Boulter vs Dart

12:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Best keep that remote close. The match will start on BBC Two, but potentially switch to BBC One at 2pm.

Live stream: This match, as well as tennis from across the courts at Wimbledon, can be followed live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow the match in full right here with us!

Good morning (just about)

11:57 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Katie Boulter vs Harriet Dart!

It’s a day full of British action at Wimbledon and this one kicks it off on Court One, with a place in the third round on the line.

The British No1 and British No2 go head-to-head... should be a lot of fun.

We’ll have all the build-up right here before full coverage of the match, with the players due on court at 1pm BST.