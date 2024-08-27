Katie Boulter v Aliaksandra Sasnovich LIVE: US Open tennis scores as British No.1 behind in tight first set

Katie Boulter will get her US Open campaign started this afternoon as she faces Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round at Flushing Meadows in New York. The British No.1 is scheduled to take to court around4pm BST on Tuesday before fellow Brit Dan Evans takes on Russia’s Karen Khachanov slightly later at 5.15pm.

Boulter has had a good and consistent this year so far. She’s won two WTA Tour titles but has underperformed in the majors. In 2024, she is is yet to progress futher than the second round at a Grand Slam and will be hoping to put in a strong performance this afternoon against a somewhat tricky opponent.

Sasnovich came through the qualifiers to reach the tournament proper and the 30-year-old, who has won 11 singles and seven doubles titles on the ITF Circuit, is in good shape. Evans, meanwhile, will play on Court 6 against the dangerous Khachanov. He has only won five ATP Tour matches all year but may bring comse confidence into the tournament following the fine run alongside Andy Murray in the Olympic doubles tournament in Paris.

Follow all the action from Boulter’s opening US Open match below:

Katie Boulter 5-7 Aliaksandra Sasnovich - SET!

17:10 , Mike Jones

Oh Katie!

The first two returns of serve are punted too long and she gives away to easy points. Sasnovich then lands a forehand down the line on the baseline to open up three set points.

Boulter smokes a backhand return over the net and beats Sasnovich for pace meaning one of them gets saved. She then sets up a forehand down the line but hits it too long!

Sasnovich takes the first set.

Katie Boulter 5-6 Aliaksandra Sasnovich* - BREAK!

17:06 , Mike Jones

Boulter buckles under the pressure and Aliaksandra Sasnovich manages to get through the next two rallies, winning both points, and clinching a break of serve.

She’s now serving to win the first set... again.

*Katie Boulter 5-5 Aliaksandra Sasnovich

17:04 , Mike Jones

Now then.

Katie Boulter opens up a two point lead after a couple of errors from Sasnovich. The Brit sends a second serve to her opponent’s backhand and Sasnovich drills it back. Boulter’s response clips the tape and falls back onto her own side of court.

30-15.

That is good! Sasnovich is on the front foot in the next rally and takes the point with a whipping forehand that lands in the far back corner.

Oh! Sasnovich is forced deep behind the baseline as Boulter attempts to overpower her. The Belarussian gets one to land on the baseline and Boulter has to lift it up on the half-volley. She doesn’t get the height and finds the net. Sasnovich has a break point but Boulter holds her nerve and rescues it.

Deuce.

*Katie Boulter 5-5 Aliaksandra Sasnovich - BREAK!

16:59 , Mike Jones

The hold of serve from Boulter has caused another slight momentum shift. She takes the first point of the next game before pushing a backhand too wide.

Sasnovich serves to Boulter’s forehand then messes up a backhand slice and finds the net. Sasnovich draws level once more with a forehand that she whips to the left side of court and Boulter can’t get across in time to return.

The British No.1 sets up a break point though with a blistering forehand aimed at the body, Sasnovich’s return hits the tape.

The Belarussian mess up massively though. A double fault gives Boulter a break and she’s back in the set!

Katie Boulter 4-5 Aliaksandra Sasnovich*

16:55 , Mike Jones

There’s a lot of work for Boulter to do now.

She must, must hold her serve here of else Sasnovich wins the opening set. It’s already a tight game at 30-30 with mistakes from both players.

Boulter sends a serve to Sasnovich’s forehand and is waiting for the cross court return which does come. The rally continues in this way, Boulter to the forehand, Sasnovich returning across the court.

Boulter then switches it up and nails one down the line before going on to hold!

*Katie Boulter 3-5 Aliaksandra Sasnovich

16:50 , Mike Jones

Boulter started this match in blistering fashion but her momentum has been nullified by Sasnovich who has settled into this match nicely.

After being broken, the Brit goes after Sasnovich’s serve and opens up a 0-30 lead. She tries to keep the attack going but misses her next two returns and Sasnovich is back level.

Four points in a row for the Belarussian and she closes in on the opening set!

Katie Boulter 3-4 Aliaksandra Sasnovich* - BREAK!

16:46 , Mike Jones

Sasnovich makes Boutler work as she’s forced to both sides of the baseline. Boutler defends strongly and gets her reward as Sasnovich ploughs a forehand into the net.

The Brit edges into a 30-15 lead and attempts to come down the line but hits the tape to allow her back into the game.

The players trade blows, and points, to take this game to deuce and Boulter is under threat a bit here. Her first serve percentage is dropping leaving easier opportunities for Sasnovich to attack her serve.

The Belarussian is first to advantage and breaks! Boulter hooks a backhand wide of the court and Sasnovich edges closer to winning the first set.

*Katie Boulter 3-3 Aliaksandra Sasnovich

16:39 , Mike Jones

Sasnovich errs with a double fault at advantage then is bullied by the Boulter forehand. The Brit smokes a winner past her opponent to set up a second break point but Sasnovich saves it again.

This is the longest game of the set and the Belarussian doesn’t want to give it up. She serves to the side line of the box and lands the first ace of the match.

Sasnovich then gets a backhand down the line to drop and manages to hold her serve.

Katie Boulter 3-2 Aliaksandra Sasnovich*

16:36 , Mike Jones

This is a good match. Sasnovich is growing in confidence, Boulter is already confident. There are some great shots coming out and some typical errors

Boulter opens up a 0-30 lead against the serve but punts a backhand into the net. Sasnovich levels the game in the next rally before underhitting a backhand attempt to go down the line and finding the tape.

She needs to defend break point now...

... and does! Boutler runs around the ball to unleash on a forehand but it’s not on. She has to run to far and isn’t balanced as she takes the shot. The ball lands in the net and the game goes to deuce.

Katie Boulter 3-2 Aliaksandra Sasnovich*

16:30 , Mike Jones

That’s good.

Sasnovich stays in the rally but she’s worked side-to-side by Boulter. The Brit then whips a low backhand across court and puts it out of reach of her opponent.

Next up Boulter finds the baseline with a forehand return and forces Sasnovich into the net, she adds a third point too and is flying from her own serve. 40-0.

She holds!

*Katie Boulter 2-2 Aliaksandra Sasnovich

16:27 , Mike Jones

Aliaksandra Sasnovich has a unique serve. She sets herself with the racket above her head and has a short jab at the ball as it drops back down.

She takes the first two points in this fourth game and forces an error from an attempted backhad return. Boulter hits it too long and Sasnovich moves 40-0 up.

Boulter’s little dip ends with a great shot, a forehand to the back corner, and she stops the run of Sasnovich taking the points. It doesn’t last long though as Boulter nails another forehand too long and Sasnovich holds serve.

All square.

Katie Boulter 2-1 Aliaksandra Sasnovich*

16:23 , Mike Jones

Break! Sasnovich breaks straight back to keep this match on serving terms. She had two attempts at clinching then break and took the second one.

Boulter needs to rethink her serve. Sasnovich looks comfortable on it.

*Katie Boulter 2-0 Aliaksandra Sasnovich

16:22 , Mike Jones

Oh nice! Sasnovich slices a return of serve just over the net but Boulter sprints up the court and manages to flick back a cross-court return. Her opponent scrambles across but can only lift the ball out of play.

Great speed and skill from Boulter.

Sasnovich is growing into this match though. She wins back-to-back points, one with a nice forehand winner, but Boulter’s response is a pinging first serve to bring the game level at 30-30.

Lovely! Sasnovich unleashes on a return of serve and fizzes a forehand across the court and into the far corner. It’s not a break point for the Belarussian but Boulter finds a tight angle from the next serve and takes the game to deuce.

*Katie Boulter 2-0 Aliaksandra Sasnovich

16:17 , Mike Jones

Sasnovich has reached the third round of the US Open on a couple of occasions so is used to this court and surroundings. There’s a steely focus to her as she gets her first service game underway.

Boulter takes the first point then smokes a powerful backhand down the line for a winner to move 0-30 ahead. That was a superb shot.

And again! This time it’s a strong forehand after a defence stroke from Sasnovich bounces high into the air. Boulter drills it back and sets up three break points.

Sasnovich saves the first one but then clinches the early break!

Katie Boulter 1-0 Aliaksandra Sasnovich*

16:13 , Mike Jones

Here we go then. Day 2 of the US Open is about to start and Katie Boulter has the first serve against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The first rally develops easily enought and the Brit comes forward to the net, Sasnovich nails a passing backhand but sends it too long and the first point goes to Boulter.

Boulter wins the next couple of points too but a powerful forehand from Sasnovich beats her and the Belarussian has her first point on the board. 40-15.

Boulter then holds serve. She’s up-and-running against the qualifier.

Boulter on returning to New York for US Open

16:08 , Mike Jones

Katie Boulter spoke to Sky Sports about returning to New York for the US Open and how it feels to play in this tournament. She said: “There’s so much going on the whole time so you kind of can’t rest.

“So you get excited yourself and it brings that adrenaline. Yeah, I love coming to New York. It’s kind of hard not to. We play to be in atmosphere, right? So this is one of the best for that.

“I think you’re always going to be a little more anxious because it’s a slam. You know it means so much more. Naturally, you do feel a little bit of anxiety, but you turn that straight into excitement and happiness to get out there.”

Katie Boulter v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

16:05 , Mike Jones

Katie Boulter is out on Court 17 this afternoon for her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The sun is out in New York and the conditions are close to perfect to get out there on court.

Boulter will hope to start strongly to ease herself into the tournament. This match will kick off shortly and we’ll have all the action from New York.

‘I’m returning to US Open with different outlook this year’ says Raducanu

16:00 , Mike Jones

Emma Raducanu says she is returning to the US Open with a different outlook this year.

The 21-year-old stunned the world when she won at Flushing Meadows three years ago in what was just her fourth senior-level tournament.

She has not won a match in New York since as she suffered a first-round exit in 2022 and was injured last season.

“I feel a lot better. I feel very proud when I come here,” she said, “Walking past my photo every day. Walking past my name on the trophy every day. I think that is such an epic achievement and these two weeks, I completed it.

“For me, coming back here now, I come back with such a different outlook. Just joy and pride and it inspires me to want to do more. I would say I was a lot more nervous and I think I felt pressure more (in 2022). It is natural. I still didn’t come to terms with it.

“I think overall now, I am in a much more solid and consistent state than I was when I came back last time.”

Naomi Osaka grateful as ballet coach Simone Elliott helps avoid ‘breakdowns’

15:53 , Mike Jones

Naomi Osaka says a ballet coach has helped her control her emotions on court.

The 26-year-old is back at the US Open, where she is a two-time winner, after missing last year’s tournament following the birth of her first child.

Osaka has linked up with ballet coach Simone Elliott, who also works as her mental coach, and says it is having a positive effect.

“I’m really grateful for her,” she said. “We do have journaling sessions. She’s actually the one that told me to get my little journal book that I read on court sometimes.

“It is kind of more casual, but I think it’s just because she knows that’s the type of person I am.

“I remember in Cincinnati the day before my qualifying match, I was having a really hard time and an hour before the match I asked if I could talk to her.

“We talked it through. Then obviously I was able to win the match, and I felt pretty good after that.

“So you know me, I have had these moments where I have kind of had a breakdown on court. I feel like if I didn’t talk to her, that possibly could have happened again in that moment.”

Carlos Alcaraz plays down US Open injury fears

15:47 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz has played down any injury concerns ahead of the US Open after twisting his ankle in a practice session on Saturday.

The Spaniard is gunning for a third successive grand slam title after winning the French Open and Wimbledon, but had to stop his session with Francisco Cerundolo.

Alcaraz rolled his left ankle when he was stretching for a ball on his backhand wing and left the court after a quick chat with his team.

I think it is OK – Carlos Alcaraz plays down US Open injury fears

‘Whether it’s 2024 or not, I will do it again’ claims Gauff

15:40 , Mike Jones

The reigning US champion is adamant that she will lift the trophy again whether she can complete back-to-back tournament victories this year or not.

She said: “I’m not going to put pressure on myself on my victory lap. I’m treating this tournament like if you’re defending something it means you won.

“If you did it, it means you’re going to do it again. Whether I do it again this year again or not, I am going to do it again. Whether it’s 2024 or not, I will do it again.

“The last couple of weeks were tough, and I was like, ‘I have to do this and do that’, but I don’t have to prove anything to anyone except myself.

“So this whole week or two weeks are just about proving all the expectations that I have on myself.

“I have a lot left to give this game, and whether that’s going to happen this year or in the future, I have many more years coming back here, and I’m not going to win every year.

“So I think just that perspective and just having the belief that I can but not the expectation that I should.”

‘Murray will leave a big hole’ says Boulter

15:33 , Mike Jones

As the next era of British tennis players take to court at the US Open without Andy Murray at the tournament they are all being asked their opinion on how things feel without the veteran.

Katie Boulter insisted the 37-year-old’s retirement will leave a big hole.

“He’s been so well established in the British tennis system for so long now, he’s kind of been the one holding us all up,” she said.

“He’s been there the whole entire time, and I don’t take that for granted. I think everything that he’s done for us is incredible. I think it put British tennis on another level, and inspired so many kids.

“There’s always going to be a hole in British tennis, and I think there’s going to be a lot of people that will fill it, and hopefully I can be one of them.”

Jack Draper looking to fill retired Andy Murray’s ‘rancid, stinking shoes’

15:26 , Mike Jones

British number one Jack Draper wants to fill the sizeable shoes of Andy Murray – even if they did used to stink the locker room out.

Life after Murray begins in earnest on Monday with the start of the US Open in the first grand slam since the Scot called time on his glittering career.

“It seems a bit weird not having Andy there with his rancid, stinking shoes lying next to me in the locker room,” Draper said ahead of his first-round match with Zhang Zhizhen on Tuesday.

“Andy’s shoes would always be drying out next to me with his wedding ring on it and that sort of stuff. I do miss his presence a lot. I think it’s important that I do obviously feel a responsibility to really play good tennis and be the British number one.

“So I miss Andy, but obviously things have to come to an end, and hopefully I can keep on going from here and the other players as well.

“I will miss those moments when you’re in the locker room before matches and you’ve got someone as great as Andy sat next to you. It’s mad sitting next to one of your idols from a young age, and yet to not have them here anymore is obviously difficult.”

Emma Raducanu says US Open ‘doesn’t feel different at all’ without Andy Murray

15:19 , Mike Jones

Emma Raducanu insists the tennis world moves on quickly as life after Andy Murray begins at the US Open.

Murray called time on his glittering career after the Olympic Games and the New York tournament is the first grand slam in the post-Murray era.

Asked whether anything felt different in New York without Murray around, she said: “It doesn’t feel different at all. Tennis is unforgiving in that sense.

“No matter who you are, it just moves on. There is always another match, there is always another tournament.

“Of course Andy has achieved amazing things and I watched him win this tournament but it is a fast pace, just like life is. It’s old news the next day kind of thing.

“I think the Brits are doing really well right now. I think overall, we are all kind of pushing each other, we are all competitive.

“You see other ones doing well and you want to do the same. I think, especially with the guys, there are a lot more guys in qualifying this year which is really cool.

“Because when I came three years ago, there were barely any players. Now I feel there are lot more who have chances to do well even in the main.”

A scalpel, a spray and a skin condition: how Jannik Sinner explained away doping case

15:12 , Mike Jones

Jannik Sinner will begin his bid to win the US Open next week in the wake of revelations that the 23-year-old, who is the men’s No 1-ranked tennis player, twice tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid in March.

It’s a case that no one knew about until Tuesday and one that has drawn all sorts of questions – and, in some instances, criticism – from other players who wonder whether there was a double standard at play because of Sinner’s success, are confused about why this was all kept under wraps, and want to know why Sinner was allowed to keep competing before there was a resolution.

A scalpel, a spray and a skin condition: how Jannik Sinner explained away doping case

Jannik Sinner’s coach says doping case has taken physical and mental toll

15:04 , Mike Jones

Jannik Sinner’s coach has defended the world number one and suggested the investigation into his failed anti-doping tests led to his player missing the Olympic Games.

It was revealed that Sinner failed two anti-doping tests in March but has been absolved of fault or negligence by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Sinner was first told of his doping violation in April and, while he has won tournaments in Halle and Cincinnati, the Italian pulled out of the Paris Games after a bout of tonsillitis and his coach Darren Cahill feels the investigation had started to wear down the 23-year-old.

Cahill told ESPN: “I guess if you are not a Jannik fan, you may not see too much difference in what he has been doing the last few months because he has still been playing quite well.

“But if you are a Jannik fan, you would have seen a big change in his body language, physicality on the court, his excitement to be on the court – he’s struggled and I think it’s worn him down physically and mentally.

“He got tonsillitis, which is the reason why he missed the Olympics.

“I just want to stress that he’s maybe the most professional young man that I have ever had the chance to work with. He would never ever intentionally do anything and he’s in a situation that is incredibly unfortunate.”

Coco Gauff eases past France’s Varvara Gracheva

14:56 , Mike Jones

Coco Gauff has vowed to win the US Open again after beginning the defence of her 2023 title in style.

The American claimed her first grand slam title 12 months ago and kicked off her 2024 campaign by dropping just two games in a 6-2 6-0 rout of Varvara Gracheva on Arthur Ashe.

Gauff has not been in the best of form in recent months but is hoping a return to New York can spark a resurgence.

The British hopefuls at the US Open

14:50 , Mike Jones

The main British focus will be on Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu at this week’s US Open as grand-slam life after Andy Murray begins in earnest.

Draper will be seeded in the men’s draw and his run to the fourth round last year shows he is a threat on the American hard courts.

Draper, Boulter, Raducanu lead British contingent at US Open in post-Murray era

How will Boulter and Raducanu fare at US Open?

14:42 , Mike Jones

Katie Boulter is the women’s British number one and has the most consistency with two WTA Tour titles this year.

But she has not lit up the grand slams, having not got past the second round so far in 2024, so that is something she will want to put right.

Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, has history in New York, with her 2021 title one of the greatest sporting stories of all time. Her career has stalled since then due to injuries, but she had promising results in the British grasscourt swing.

She has played just one tournament since Wimbledon, though, so it is an unknown as to exactly where her game is.

‘The normal life is now coming’ says Thiem

14:33 , Mike Jones

“I was struggling enough in the last years, especially since I was not able to come back to my level,” he said, “But once I took the decision this year in March, from this moment on I was happy about it.

“Obviously I was also able to kind of prepare already for this new chapter that is coming soon.

“I always loved playing on tour, and I was very patient about it, but honestly, I also always really enjoyed being home and to have, as much as it was possible, a normal life at home.

“And that’s why I really look forward to this one now, that the normal life is now coming. That’s why I think it’s not that difficult for me, and that’s why I’m really also happy with my decision.”

Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career ends at hands of Ben Shelton

14:27 , Mike Jones

Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career is over after losing in the first round of the US Open to American Ben Shelton.

The 30-year-old is retiring after his home tournament in Vienna in October and was given the red-carpet treatment at Flushing Meadows, the venue of his one grand slam win in 2020.

Thiem was handed a wild card and the honour of opening Arthur Ashe on the first day of the tournament but succumbed to a 6-4 6-2 6-2 loss to American 13th seed Ben Shelton.

The Austrian, who has been besieged by injuries in recent years, said he is “happy” about his retirement and is looking forward to life after tennis.

Harriet Dart’s mum brings ‘different dynamic’ to coaching duties

14:20 , Mike Jones

Harriet Dart is enjoying having her mum as her coach for the US Open and says the pair have only had one argument.

Dart made it into the second round at Flushing Meadows for the first time after disposing of Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet 6-1 6-2 on Monday.

With her regular coach Olga Morozova reluctant to travel outside the UK, Dart’s mum Susie stepped up in her absence for the American hard-court swing.

Harriet Dart’s mum brings ‘different dynamic’ to coaching duties

How can I watch the US Open?

14:13 , Mike Jones

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

US Open order of play - Tuesday 27 August

14:06 , Mike Jones

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4pm BST start (12pm ET)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Jannik Sinner (1) vs Mackenzie McDonald

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs Li Tu

Jessica Pegula (6) vs Shelby Rogers

Louis Armstrong Stadium

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Danielle Collins (11) vs Caroline Dolehide

Jelena Ostapenko (10) vs Naomi Osaka

Daniil Medvedev (5) vs Dusan Lajovic

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Bianca Andreescu vs Jasmine Paolini (5)

Lorenzo Sonego vs Tommy Paul (14)

Grandstand

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (11) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Elena Rybkina (4) vs Destanee Aiava

Sebastian Korda (16) vs Corentin Moutet

Not before 10pm BST (6pm ET)

Emma Raducanu vs Sofia Kenin

Britain’s Harriet Dart books stiff second-round test

14:01 , Mike Jones

Harriet Dart made it through to the second round of the US Open for the first time after breezing past Chloe Paquet in New York.

Dart is enjoying the best period of her career and after making it through to the third round at Wimbledon, she has followed it up by winning her first main draw match at Flushing Meadows.

The 26-year-old dropped just two games in a dominant performance which saw her win 6-1 6-2 and victory will see her ranking rise to a provisional career high of 66 in the world.

She will have her work cut out to repeat her Wimbledon feat as 13th seed Emma Navarro waits in the next round.

Katie Boulter v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

13:52 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s US Open action.

Britain’s Katie Boulter is in action at Flushing Meadows and will be taking to court around 4pm today as she begins her campaign in New York.

The British No.1 has not had the best of times in Grand Slams this year, never progressing further than the second round, but it has been a strong year for her overall and she’ll be hoping to finish with a flourish and a long run through this tournament.

Her opponent is qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich who has already won three matches to reach the tournament proper and will be well versed with the conditions ahead of this first round clash.