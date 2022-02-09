Kate Middleton And Prince William React To Queen's Request That Camilla Becomes Queen Consort

Photo credit: Getty Images

Yesterday (6 February) marked the Queen's 70th year on the throne – making her the first British Monarch to ever reach the impressive milestone. To celebrate the special occasion, Her Majesty shared a rare message with fans in which she thanked them for their support throughout the last seven decades. She also took the opportunity to thank her late husband Prince Philip for the 'unselfish' sacrifices he had made in the role of consort. And, it was on that topic that the Queen made an important request, asking members of the public to accept her son's wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, as Queen Consort when he takes over as King.

'When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,' she wrote in her statement, which was shared on the official Royal website and the Royal Family's Instagram account. 'And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.'

Her Majesty's request for Camilla to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne came as somewhat of a surprise to royal fans, not least because the Prince of Wales' website had previously stated she would be known as Princess Consort [per The Telegraph], but also because the late Princess Diana's unwavering popularity amongst members of the public makes the whole situation rather complicated – as seen in the comments section on the Royal Family's official Instagram account, where many royal fans expressed their unhappiness with the idea of Camilla being Queen Consort. 'Diana, the real Queen forever', wrote one royalist, with another commenting: 'Diana, the one and only'.

But, it seems others were quite pleased with the Queen's request, including Kate Middleton and Prince William who responded publicly by 'liking' the Queen's statement on Instagram via their own Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account.

The Queen's announcement means it's likely that, when Charles does become King, his wife Camilla will be known as Queen Consort. At this time, Prince William will take on the title of Prince of Wales meaning Kate will be known as the Princess of Wales – a title that hasn't been used since Diana's tragic death in 1997. 'I’m sure it’ll be a bit of a bittersweet moment' a source told The Telegraph. 'This is her [Diana's] son and his wife, so in some ways it will be coming full circle.'

