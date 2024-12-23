KAT continues to ball, Cade Cunningham makes All-Star case & Zach LaVine joins Jimmy Butler on the trade block

Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s James Edwards react to Karl-Anthony Towns’ fast start in New York and whether or not the Knicks can translate this into playoff success.

Vince and James then break down Detroit Pistons F Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season so far and if he deserves his first NBA All-Star selection.

Later, Vince and James chat possible trade destinations for The Last Word, including potential suitors for Zach Lavine and why Golden State could be the perfect fit for Jimmy Butler.

(1:52) - Karl-Anthony Towns continues fast start in New York

(14:55) - Mikal Bridges breaks through slump with strong December

(22:22) - Is Cade Cunningham an All-Star?

(35:35) - Potential suitors for Zach LaVine

(40:50) - Can Jimmy Butler make a team a contender?

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts