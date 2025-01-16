Karim Onisiwo: Success via heart and determination

An introduction to our new striker

Our new striker Karim Onisiwo introduced himself very effectively on his first appearance for our Red Bulls - with a spectacular goal.

The former Austrian international has gained the opportunity here at the training camp to really find his way into the team. At a walk on the beach by the hotel, we spoke to the 32-year-old in order to introduce our new signing in more detail to you.

"They were a few intensive days here in Portugal with some tough training sessions, but that is what preparation periods are for - and it has been a lot of fun! It was a bit annoying that I had to miss out on the first few days straight after signing due to illness. I am at 100% now though, feel good and am looking forward to it getting going for real – I'm ready!"

Karim's job with us is not just about scoring goals, as he is also bringing great experience from the German Bundesliga in order to help our youngsters on and off the pitch.

"This group is young and hungry and has lots of quality. We just need to look at how to get this onto the pitch every week. I would also like to bring a certain amount of passion into the team and the stadium. It's about the fans too – whatever the situation, we always want to run and battle for them, and that is what I stand for."

His battling spirit made him a fan favourite already at Mainz. In 2016, he moved to Germany as a 23-year-old from SV Mattersburg and found a second home there - not only because of the 233 appearances he made for the club.

I had an incredible time there in general, with all the highs and lows that football has to offer.

"To spend nine years at a team is something very unusual, and nine years definitely shape you.

My wife and I got our two sons there. In general I had an incredible time in Mainz with all the highs and lows that football has to offer - which made me who I am today. I now have a new challenge, and I am really looking forward to that!"



The player born in Vienna has plenty of ambitions in his new challenge. Having won the West Regional League and Austrian second tier, he could complete an Austrian title hat-trick by lifting the Austrian Bundesliga.



"There is a lot we want to do. We want to be champions and win the cup. We have to work hard every week for that as well as enjoy our football. Everyone knows the ambitions that FC Red Bull Salzburg have, and I want to be a part of that."



Moving to the ADMIRAL Bundesliga was a step closer to home for the Austrian, and the proximity to his family is a big advantage.

"I've been away from home for a bit longer already than the nine years in Mainz. I left my parents' house at the age of 18. I am pleased to have moved closer to home. A part of my family lives here in Salzburg too, and to be around the corner from them is so valuable. It's not so far to Vienna and the rest of my family, either."



His wife and two sons are the priority, after all. Along with the football, the goalscorer likes to hit the tennis court or golf course, but in the time free of training and matches, it is all about the family.



"I like to spend most of my free time with my family and try to switch off with them. I have two sons, one of whom is 20 months old, and the other one who is eight years old, and it is so much fun to spend time with them - the eldest can already play football well!"

On the subject of youth and football: in our first competitive match of the year against Real Madrid, Karim will not be able to appear due to UEFA registration rules - but will get the chance for a fond reunion at the match. David Alaba, the star player for Real who has just recovered from injury, was a friend of Karim's in his youth.

David's career path has been a very special one!

"We did a lot together when we were both at Austria Vienna, as our fathers knew one another. David's career path has been a very special one! There has not been any contact about the match yet, but I would definitely enjoy the chance to see him again."

In the meantime, Karim will be giving his all in training before he can make his competitive debut for our Red Bulls. The Cup quarter-final at LASK on Sunday 2 February will be his first chance to appear for us.

"We have a big challenge ahead of us and lots of matches we want to win. From what I know of the team, that is possible, and we are looking forward to the rest of the season!"