Advertisement

Karate Combat 43: Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson live stream

Nolan King
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – Karate Combat 43 features two of the most recognizable lightweights in UFC history as they fight for the third time – but this time, in a different combat sport.

Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson collide Friday and the entire event is live and free on MMA Junkie. UFC Hall of Famers Georges St-Pierre and Bas Rutten will be on commentary. The stream begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Also set to compete at the event, former UFC fighter Sam Alvey challenges champion Ross Levine, kickboxing legend Raymond Daniels competes, and a handful of other UFC alumni test their skills on the mat – with striking only and no takedowns.

Check out the full lineup below:

  • Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson

  • Sam Alvey vs. Ross Levine – for vacant heavyweight title

  • Melinda Fabian vs. Omaira Molina

  • Raymond Daniels vs. Adrian Hadribeaj

  • Shannon Hudson vs. Chinzo Machida

  • Antonio Arroyo vs. Zackaria Benbouchta

  • Javier Arteaga vs. Elijah Everill

  • Gabriel Diaz vs. Loxbey Montalvan

  • Jordan Lee Barker vs. Damian Villa

  • Batgerel Danaa vs. Freddy Masabo

  • Brandon Jenkins vs. Gorjan Slaveski

  • Federico Avella vs. Shahzaib Khan

  • Armus Guyton vs. Omar Morales

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie