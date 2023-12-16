Karate Combat 43: Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson live stream

LAS VEGAS – Karate Combat 43 features two of the most recognizable lightweights in UFC history as they fight for the third time – but this time, in a different combat sport.

Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson collide Friday and the entire event is live and free on MMA Junkie. UFC Hall of Famers Georges St-Pierre and Bas Rutten will be on commentary. The stream begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Also set to compete at the event, former UFC fighter Sam Alvey challenges champion Ross Levine, kickboxing legend Raymond Daniels competes, and a handful of other UFC alumni test their skills on the mat – with striking only and no takedowns.

Check out the full lineup below:

Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson

Sam Alvey vs. Ross Levine – for vacant heavyweight title

Melinda Fabian vs. Omaira Molina

Raymond Daniels vs. Adrian Hadribeaj

Shannon Hudson vs. Chinzo Machida

Antonio Arroyo vs. Zackaria Benbouchta

Javier Arteaga vs. Elijah Everill

Gabriel Diaz vs. Loxbey Montalvan

Jordan Lee Barker vs. Damian Villa

Batgerel Danaa vs. Freddy Masabo

Brandon Jenkins vs. Gorjan Slaveski

Federico Avella vs. Shahzaib Khan

Armus Guyton vs. Omar Morales

