Kanye West Celebrates Wife Kim Kardashian 'Officially Becoming a Billionaire' with an Unusual Tribute

Kanye West is very proud of all that wife Kim Kardashian West has accomplished.

The rapper, 43, penned a sweet note to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, on Monday in the wake of news that beauty conglomerate Coty acquired a 20 percent stake in Kim's KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the cosmetics and fragrance business at $1 billion.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," Kanye wrote on Twitter. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

In his tribute, West also shared an image of fresh produce and flowers laid out in the sun.

"So blessed this is still life," he captioned. "So I made you this still life."

"We love you so much," the musician added.

— ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

Kardashian West's latest partnership with Coty will help her expand the KKW Beauty brand into more categories including skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products while also bringing the items into more global markets, according to a news release.

The mom of four — who shares kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13-month-old, with Kanye — and her team will continue to lead all creative efforts of product and communications initiatives.

"Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand," Kardashian West said in the release.

"This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world," she continued.

Nathan Congleton/NBCUniversal via Getty Kim Kardashian West

The beauty mogul's decision to sell a part of her company follows in sister Kylie Jenner's footsteps, who sold a 51 percent majority stake of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million in November 2019. The sale valued Kylie's company at almost $1.2 billion and according to Forbes, left her with a net worth of just under $900 million.

As for West, he also recently made a massive business move by partnering with Gap to bring his YEEZY designs — which typically retail for hundreds of dollars and go for even higher prices on resell sites — to consumers at an accessible price point.

"YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER," the fashion designer confirmed on Twitter Thursday, sharing an image of the iconic Gap logo modified to feature the letters "YZY."

The YEEZY Gap line, which is expected to hit Gap stores and online in early 2021, will include a range of pieces for men, women and children.

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, in a press release.

According to Gap, the design process is just beginning to get started and West's YEEZY design studio will develop the new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.

The star's creative vision will also be carried through to the Gap stores and digital channels once the collection launches to deliver a complete Yeezy experience for customers.

Kardashian West congratulated her husband on the business deal shortly after the announcement, writing on Twitter, "If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! #WestDayEver."