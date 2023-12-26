Kansas vs. UNLV schedule: Odds and how to watch Guaranteed Rate Bowl

College football's bowl season is back for one final week of games ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

One of the first games back after the short holiday break is this year's Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz. between the Kansas Jayhawks (8-4) and the UNLV Rebels (9-4).

The Jayhawks are coming off of another solid season under head coach Lance Leipold, who has led his team back to a bowl game for the second year in a row. It's the first time since 2007-2008 that the Jayhawks have been bowl-eligible for two straight years.

UNLV Rebels had an impressive season of its own, making an appearance in the Mountain West Championship, where they fell to Boise State.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Odds and spread for Kansas vs. UNLV

Kansas is favored to defeat UNLV, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Monday evening.

Spread: Kansas (-13.5)

Moneyline: Kansas (-500); UNLV (+375)

Over/under: 67.5

How to watch Guaranteed Rate Bowl game: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, Ariz.

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch all college bowl game action with a Fubo subscription

