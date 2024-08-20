Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman announces medical retirement from football

When he first arrived at Kansas State many were hopeful that Camden Beebe would follow in the footsteps of his older brother and become a standout offensive lineman for the Wildcats.

Unfortunately, that won’t happen.

Beebe, a 6-foot-3 and 348-pound redshirt freshman from Kansas City, announced on Monday that he has retired from football for medical reasons. Instead of blocking for quarterback Avery Johnson this season, he now plans to help the Wildcats as a student coach.

“No matter how hard you work or how badly you want something, sometimes God has other plans,” Beebe wrote on social media. “When I started playing football at a very young age I have always dreamed of playing at the highest level. Unfortunately, due to a medical issue I can no longer live that dream and have decided to medically retire.”

Beebe committed to K-State after his older brother, Cooper, became one of the best offensive linemen in school history. Cooper Beebe was recently drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and is currently playing for them at center.

His younger brother showed that he had similar potential while he played offensive line for Piper and then for K-State during practices. But he will no longer be able to chase any kind of football career for reasons beyond his control.

Camden Beebe waited to announce his retirement with less than two weeks before the season begins against Tennessee-Martin on Aug. 31 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Had he been healthy, he could have developed his game and worked to help K-State down the line.

“This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make,” Camden Beebe wrote. “I want to thank my family, coaches and staff for supporting me through this decision. Especially the training staff for doing everything they could to try to get me back on the field.”

Camden Beebe finished his retirement announcement with a message for fans.

“Thank you to the K-State family for everything,” he wrote, “forever and always a Wildcat.”