Kansas State Wildcats basketball player cited for marijuana possession in Manhattan

A member of the Kansas State men’s basketball team has been cited for possession of marijuana and driving without proof of motor vehicle liability.

Riley County police issued both citations to Macaleab Rich, a 6-foot-7 sophomore wing, at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Claflin Road and Sunset Avenue in Manhattan, according to the department’s daily citation report.

Rich is one of just three returning players for the Wildcats.

He played as a reserve for head coach Jerome Tang as a freshman and averaged 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while appearing in 16 games. He scored a season-high 13 points during a game against Central Arkansas.

His role could grow this season as he matures and learns more about playing in Tang’s system.

K-State will open the 2023-24 season against New Orleans on Nov. 5.