Kansas State vs. Baylor football: Predictions, picks and odds for Saturday's game

Texas Longhorns defensive end Ethan Burke (91) tries to sack Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) in the second of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, November. 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3; 4-2 in conference), fresh off a near victory over No. 7 Texas, are looking for vengeance and to prove they deserve to be ranked in the coaches' poll. Standing in their way are the Baylor Bears (3-6; 2-4 in conference).

The Bears have lost two games in a row at home. Now, they get to travel for this conference matchup, a matchup that could derail any remaining hopes the Wildcats might have of winning the Big 12. The Bears have had a solid passing attack all year, ranking 30th in the nation at 277.2 passing yards per game, but have struggled on the ground. The Bears rank 114th in the nation in that category.

Kansas State struggles against the pass though. The Wildcats rank 78th in total pass defense through 2023. They have only allowed eight passing touchdowns all year though.

The Wildcats have been absolutely dominant on the ground, averaging over 200 yards each game. If they can control the pace of play and keep Baylor's potent aerial attack on the sidelines, they'll have a very good chance of walking away with a win. Here's how to watch.

How to watch Kansas State vs. Baylor:

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+ app, Fubo TV

Watch Kansas St-Baylor: Catch Big 12 action with Fubo

NCAA Football Week 11: Wildcats vs. Bears lines, betting trends

The Wildcats are favorites to defeat the Bears, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Thursday evening:

Spread: Kansas State (-21)

Moneyline: Kansas State (-1490); Baylor (+895)

Over/under: 55

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Take Kansas State (-21)

According to Sportsbook Wire, the Wildcats are 1-0 against the spread when playing as 21-point favorites or greater. They'll double that total this weekend.

Story continues

Fox Sports: Kansas State 44, Baylor 11

Fox Sports claims, "The Wildcats have a 94.0% chance to claim victory in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Bears hold a 10.2% implied probability."

Sports Illustrated: Kansas State 42, Baylor 10

Schuyler Callihan writes, "The Bears are begging for the season to come to an end. They have to win to keep their bowl hopes alive, but I'll go ahead and be the Bear-er of bad news (see what I did there)...It's not happening. K-State rolls."

Athlon: Kansas State 44, Baylor 11

Athlon mentions that while Baylor won three of their six games as underdogs a season ago, this Kansas State team should have no trouble taking down the Bears at home. Kansas State has also been very impressive against the spread in recent years, going 9-4-1 ATS last season.

Schedule and Results:

*all times Central

Kansas State:

Sep. 2 v. SEMO, W 45-0 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. Troy, W 42-13 FINAL

Sep. 16 @ Missouri, L 30-27 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. UCF, W 44-31 FINAL

Oct. 6 @ Oklahoma State, L 29-21 FINAL

Oct. 14 @ Texas Tech, W 38-21 FINAL

Oct. 21 v. TCU, W 41-3 FINAL

Oct. 28 v. Houston, W 41-0 FINAL

Nov. 4 @ Texas, L 33-30 FINAL (OT)

Nov. 11 v. Baylor, 2 pm

Nov. 18 @ Kansas, TBD

Nov. 25 v. Iowa State, TBD

Baylor:

Sep. 2 v. Texas State, L 42-31 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. Utah, L 20-13 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. LIU, W 30-7 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. Texas, L 38-6 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ UCF, W 36-35 FINAL

Oct. 7 v. Texas Tech, L 39-14 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ Cincinnati, W 32-29 FINAL

Oct. 28 v. Iowa State, L 30-18 FINAL

Nov. 4 v. Houston, L 25-24 FINAL (OT)

Nov. 11 @ Kansas State, 2 pm

Nov. 18 @ TCU, TBD

Nov. 25 v. West Virginia, TBD

Week 11 college football predictions: Picks for Michigan-Penn State and every Top 25 game

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: K-State vs. Baylor: Predictions, picks, odds and where to watch