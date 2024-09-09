Kansas Jayhawks hoops newcomer Shakeel Moore out 6-8 weeks following foot surgery

Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball newcomer Shakeel Moore suffered a foot injury during a pickup game that has required surgery, coach Bill Self said Monday.

Moore, a 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior transfer guard from Mississippi State, signed a financial aid agreement with KU in early June. Self told The Star that he broke a bone in his foot two weeks ago.

Moore is expected to miss six to eight weeks, the coach said, so he is projected would be close to the start of the regular season.

“He’ll be out for an extended period of time,” Self said. “He did require surgery two weeks ago. We don’t know exactly when he’ll be back.

“He will not be back through the first portion of our regular practice (in late September). We think we will have him back for the (start of the) season, but probably not until close to that.”

Asked if Moore had a broken foot, Self said: “It was (broken). It was the same injury J. Will (Jalen Wilson) had back when he hurt his foot. It was basically non-contact, went out on him.

“Everything went well. The surgery went perfect. They anticipate a speedy recovery but not one that will get him back until that six-to-eight-week range from now.”

Moore will not participate in KU Basketball Boot Camp drills, which will start Tuesday and run through next week.

Moore is beginning his fifth season of college basketball. He played three seasons at Mississippi State after starting his college career at North Carolina State in 2020-21.

The Greensboro, North Carolina native has played in 124 games during his college career. A starter in 22 of them, Moore averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 33 contests at Mississippi State a year ago He shot 46.8% from the floor, including 36.3% from 3-point range. Moore scored in double figures 13 times, including a season-high 16 points against Murray State on Dec. 13, 2023.

As a junior, he was named to the 15-player 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list. He averaged 9.8 points and 2.3 assists as a junior.

Moore averaged 8.8 points and started 29 of 34 games during his sophomore year at Mississippi State and 6.8 points in his one season at N.C. State (2020-21). For his career, Moore has scored 1,042 points with 336 rebounds, 250 assists and 170 steals.

He played high school basketball at Piedmont Classical in Browns Summit, N.C.. for three seasons and Moravian Prep in Hickory, N.C. for his senior campaign. While at Piedmont Classical, Moore was part of three consecutive state-championship teams in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.