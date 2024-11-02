Kansas Jayhawks basketball team lands top-ranked shooting guard in class of 2025

Huntington Prep guard Darryn Peterson takes the ball up the court during the first half at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Darryn Peterson, the No. 1-ranked shooting guard in the basketball recruiting class of 2025, is officially a Kansas Jayhawk.

Peterson announced his commitment to Kansas on Friday night. He chose KU over Kansas State, Ohio State and USC. He’s the Jayhawks’ first commitment from the 2025 class.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will play his senior year of high school this winter at Prolific Prep after previously playing for Huntington Prep in West Virginia.

The Star spoke to Peterson’s father, Darryl, about their visit to Kansas over the summer.

“(KU coach Bill) Self told him that he really believes in Darryn,” Darryl said. “He thinks he can be ‘the guy’ for the Jayhawks. Darryn’s goal is to be the No. 1 overall pick and win a national championship. They think he can be the lead guard — a guy with the ball in his hands.

“Their belief in him, the history and Self’s (candidness) made it a great visit.”

Peterson is a combo guard who can score from all three levels and is lengthy enough to defend multiple positions.

On3.com’s Jamie Shaw wrote a comprehensive scouting report about him:

“Darryn Peterson has a basketball player’s frame — long arms with broad shoulders. He is a smooth player with the ball in his hands. Comfortable handling in the half and the full court. Peterson can get downhill and touch the paint where he is a crafty finisher at the rim.

“He also has the explosion to dunk, in traffic. The jump shot needs to continue to develop as he is currently a streaky shooter from beyond the arc. Peterson creates offense for himself, already at a high rate. There is more growth and upside to go as he tracks as one of the nation’s top prospects in his class.”