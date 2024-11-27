In the big-time matchup between Kansas and Duke, things are getting chippy.

The two college basketball bluebloods met Tuesday night in Las Vegas for the Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown. The electricity was palpable inside T-Mobile Arena, and it's also gotten intense on the court.

Halfway through the second half with the Jayhawks holding a slim lead, Hunter Dickinson posted up Duke's Maliq Brown near the bucket and missed a shot. He got the offensive rebound over Brown but both players tumbled to the floor. When they hit the deck, it appeared that Dickinson swung his right foot and landed it on Brown's head. The Blue Devils forward took exception with the contact and a mini-scuffle broke out.

It was initially called a Flagrant One foul, but the referees reviewed the play for a lengthy time period and determined Dickinson committed a Flagrant Two foul, which the NCAA defines as a move that is "brutal, harsh or cruel or dangerous or punishing." The call meant Dickinson was ejected from the game.

Hunter Dickinson was ejected after being assessed a flagrant 2 foul for kicking Maliq Brown. pic.twitter.com/lXR91RTiWX — ESPN (@espn) November 27, 2024

Dickinson stayed on the bench after the call, but at the next timeout he was instructed by the officials to leave the court, which an ejected player must do. He finished the night with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kansas ended up holding on to win the game 75-72.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas' Hunter Dickinson ejected after kicking Duke player in head