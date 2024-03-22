Kansas holds off Samford in March Madness after benefitting from controversial foul call

Kansas may have caught a break.

The Jayhawks led by as many as 22 points in the second half, but Samford surged back and cut the deficit to one point with 20 seconds left. Kansas tried to move the ball around and got it up to guard Nicolas Timberlake.

He went for a dunk and Samford’s A.J. Staton-McCray contested it. A foul was called on Staton-McCray, to the objection of the Bulldogs.

When the CBS broadcast showed a replay, Staton-McCray appeared to block the ball without touching Timberlake. Broadcasters Brad Nessler and Brendan Haywood both agreed it was a bad call, but the call couldn't be reviewed.

Was this a foul??? pic.twitter.com/xKVwUib7M9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2024

Kansas up 90-89 with 15 seconds left and this 100% clean block was called a foul 🥴 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mZ0Uah1LDc — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) March 22, 2024

So, instead of it being a block with Samford potentially getting the ball back down by one, Timberlake got two free throws. He made both to make it a 92-89 game. Samford couldn’t tie the game on the next possession, and the Jayhawks won 93-89.

Social media users weren't happy with the foul call, and the TBS studio crew continued to discuss the missed call after the game.

"Bad call, too. They missed it. It happens. It shouldn't happen in these moments," Kenny Smith said.

