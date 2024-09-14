Kansas high school football game scores: Friday’s Week 2 schedule for Wichita teams
Friday Night Lights are back and the Kansas high school football season is officially underway, as The Wichita Eagle has you covered for updated game scores from around the Wichita area.
Below is a list of scores from the Week 2 schedule for games played on Friday, September 13.
Kansas high school football Week 2 scores
City League
Bishop Carroll at Southeast
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at North
Northwest at East
South at Liberal
Topeka 27, Heights 14 (Thursday)
West at Emporia
AV-CTL Div. 1
Campus at Derby
Maize at Andover
Maize South at Salina South
Valley Center at Hutchinson
AV-CTL Div. 2
Andover Central at Newton
Goddard at Eisenhower
Salina Central at Arkansas City
AV-CTL Div. 3
Buhler at Augusta
Circle at McPherson
Independence at Mulvane
Labette County at Winfield
AV-CTL Div. 4
Andale at Wellington
Clearwater at El Dorado
Collegiate at Rose Hill
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine at Smoky Valley
Chaparral at Medicine Lodge
Cheney at Kingman
Conway Springs at Garden Plain
Inman at Wichita Trinity Academy
Marion at Douglass
Central Kansas League
Hesston at Hoisington
Hillsboro at Larned
Lyons at Minneapolis
Nickerson at Haven
Pratt at Halstead
Heart of America
Bennington at Remington
Moundridge at Sterling
Osborne at Ell-Saline
Sedgwick at Hutchinson Trinity
Other area 11-man
Fredonia at Eureka
Neodesha 28, Bluestem 8 (Thursday)
Olpe at South Sumner County
Area 8-man
Argonia-Attica at Burden-Central
Centre at Goessel
Chase County at Wichita Independent
Flinthills at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Hutchinson Central Christian at Canton-Galva
Pratt Skyline at Fairfield
Reno County Homeschool at Norwich
Rural Vista at Little River
Sedan at Udall
Stafford at Pretty Prairie
West Elk at Oxford
Area 6-man
Burrton at Altoona-Midway
Peabody-Burns at Cunningham