KU football lands former top-100 recruit: a defensive end from Michigan State

The Kansas Jayhawks football team landed its second spring transfer-portal commitment in former Michigan State defensive end Bai Jobe.

It’s an important one for the Jayhawks, who desperately needed depth at the position.

Jobe’s trainer, Sean Cooper, announced the decision on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning.

Jobe has four seasons of college eligibility remaining. He redshirted his freshman year with the Spartans, playing 11 snaps — all against Washington — and finishing with one tackle.

Coming out of high school, the former top-100 recruit chose Michigan State over Oklahoma, Georgia and other schools. The Senegal native played high school football at Community Christian School in Norman, Oklahoma.

Jobe, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, joins a KU defensive line that needs a quality pass rusher after Austin Booker’s departure to the NFL. He will compete with Dylan Brooks and Dean Miller for snaps.

Last week, the Jayhawks landed a commitment from former Michigan offensive lineman Amir Herring.