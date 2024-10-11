Advertisement

Kansas City Royals starter Michael Wacha hit in neck by foul ball off teammate’s bat

pete grathoff
·1 min read

Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha had a rough first inning in more ways than one Thursday night.

The Yankees needed just three pitches to take the lead in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Gleyber Torres hit a double on the first pitch from Wacha.

Juan Soto singled in the next plate appearance and New York was up 1-0 in what is an elimination game for the Royals. The Yankees lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

Wacha avoided further trouble when he got New York star Aaron Judge to ground into a double play. Austin Wells followed with a lineout to left fielder MJ Melendez.

Then came the weird part of the inning.

Royals leadoff hitter Michael Massey fouled off a pitch that struck Wacha in the neck. Concerned teammates looked on as Wacha was examined by the Royals medical staff.

The TBS broadcast showed Wacha rubbing his neck as he stepped down out of the dugout briefly. Fortunately it didn’t appear to be a serious injury as Wacha returned to pitch the second inning.

After allowing a leadoff double to Giancarlo Stanton, Wacha retired the next three Yankees batters to keep it a 1-0 game.