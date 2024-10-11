Kansas City Royals starter Michael Wacha hit in neck by foul ball off teammate’s bat

Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha had a rough first inning in more ways than one Thursday night.

The Yankees needed just three pitches to take the lead in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Gleyber Torres hit a double on the first pitch from Wacha.

Juan Soto singled in the next plate appearance and New York was up 1-0 in what is an elimination game for the Royals. The Yankees lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

Wacha avoided further trouble when he got New York star Aaron Judge to ground into a double play. Austin Wells followed with a lineout to left fielder MJ Melendez.

Then came the weird part of the inning.

Royals leadoff hitter Michael Massey fouled off a pitch that struck Wacha in the neck. Concerned teammates looked on as Wacha was examined by the Royals medical staff.

Royals starter Michael Wacha was hit in the neck by a Michael Massey foul ball while sitting in the dugout in the bottom of the first pic.twitter.com/VW9NwiIohi — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 11, 2024

The TBS broadcast showed Wacha rubbing his neck as he stepped down out of the dugout briefly. Fortunately it didn’t appear to be a serious injury as Wacha returned to pitch the second inning.

After allowing a leadoff double to Giancarlo Stanton, Wacha retired the next three Yankees batters to keep it a 1-0 game.