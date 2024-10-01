Kansas City Royals fans gather for tailgate as fervor builds for Wild Card appearance

The Kansas City Royals are back in the postseason playoffs for the first time in nine years and fans are getting excited about seeing some October baseball.

Leading up to the Royals AL Wild Card Game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, former Royals pitcher Dennis Leonard engaged with fans during Bring Out the Blue, a tailgating event at Price Chopper in Lee’s Summit on Monday. Fans were excited for the team’s first postseason appearance since winning the World Series in 2015.

“I’m just so excited for them (the Royals), for the young players, not just for the fans, but for the team to be able to play October ball,” said Sandy Baldwin, a die-hard Royals fan from Merriam who was collecting autographs from the players. “They’re the comeback kids,” she added. “They never said die, they kept working for that next win and so they never gave up,” she said. “And we were always in it, I just really appreciate their fight.” Baldwin confessed that she once lived near St. Louis and occasionally roots for the Cardinals, but not if they are playing the Royals.

Giovanna Garcia of Independence attended the event with her two sons, Emilio, 3, and Bayron Jimenez, 7. She said the excitement of knowing that after last season, the Royals are going back to the postseason was exciting. ”Oh my gosh, the excitement every time, and even after bad games, they didn’t seem disappointed or sad,” said Garcia. “They knew they needed to keep going and they did.”

The event featured autographs from Leonard and fellow former players Willie Mays Aikens, a first baseman, and outfielders Les Norman, and Rod Myers.

Free Royals swag, including baseball cards and T-shirts, along with ice cream, cookies, and drinks were given to the fans who waited in a short line for the autographs.

Leonard, who spent his entire 12-year career with the Royals, is the only Kansas City pitcher to achieve three 20-win seasons. Aikens is remembered for hitting four home runs for the Royals in the 1980 World Series.

The festivities also included Royals mascot Sluggerrr and the KCrew.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Bayron Jimenez after getting his Royals ball cap autographed by Aikens.