Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 and stop a quirky losing streak

The Royals on Tuesday followed an unorthodox blueprint that helped them to a victory over the White Sox a night earlier at Guaranteed Rate Field.

For seven innings, the Royals looked listless and fell behind, only to rally in the eighth inning and come away with a victory. This time it was 4-3.

Jonathan Cannon limited the Royals to one run on one hit through seven innings, but the White Sox bullpen let it all slip away.

Fraser Ellard, making his big-league debut, walked leadoff hitter Maikel Garcia. He took second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a flyout. After pinch hitter Freddy Fermin walked, Justin Anderson was summoned to the game.

Bobby Witt Jr. dropped a single to center that tied the game, and Vinnie Pasquantino followed by ripping a single to left field. That scored Fermin, and the White Sox chose to throw out Pasquantino who was trying to stretch the hit into a double, rather than make a play on Witt, who dashed home from first.

That gave the Royals a 4-2 lead. Chicago got a run back against reliever Hunter Harvey in its half of the eighth, but the Royals won and ended a weird streak.

Since beating the Tigers 10-3 at Kauffman Stadium on May 21, the Royals had suffered seven straight defeats in Tuesday games.

That skid is over.

The White Sox, on the other hand, lost their 16th game in a row and fell to 27-83.

The playoff implications

The Minnesota Twins lost 2-0 to the New York Mets, so the Royals, 59-49, pulled into a tie for second in the AL Central and the Wild Card race.

Boston lost 10-6 to the Mariners, so the Royals are two games up on the Red Sox in the Wild Card standings.

Homecoming for Michael Massey

Michael Massey had that lone hit for the Royals through seven innings: a solo homer in the third inning.

Massey, who grew up in Palos Park, Illinois, roughly 30 minutes from the White Sox home ballpark, has seven homers in 24 career games against the White Sox.

What’s next: The Royals will finish their season series with the White Sox on Wednesday. Brady Singer gets the start for the Royals, while Drew Thorpe goes for the White Sox. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.