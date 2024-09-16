Kansas City Royals announce 2024 organizational awards. Here are the recipients

The Kansas City Royals recognized a few individuals for their outstanding work this season.

On Monday, the Royals released their 2024 organizational awards. The annual recognition highlights minor-league standouts in various categories.

Royals No. 2 prospect Blake Mitchell was named the 2024 George Brett Hitter of the Year. He headlines a list of seven winners after a terrific minor-league season.

KC right-handed prospect Steven Zobac won the 2024 Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year Award. Meanwhile, Tyler Tolbert received the 2024 Willie Wilson Baserunner of the Year Award for his work on the basepaths.

The Royals are set to honor each individual winner on Futures Night at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, Sept. 20. There will also be an on-field pregame ceremony ahead of first pitch against the San Francisco Giants.

The players will also participate in an autograph session for fans at Gate A from 5:30-6:15 p.m. that night. Additionally, each winner will make community visits earlier in the day.

Here is a look at each Royals organizational winner:

George Brett Hitter of the Year: Blake Mitchell

Mitchell showed great improvement in his first full professional season. The Royals were banking on Mitchell, who was selected eighth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, to showcase his immense potential at a high level.

This season, Mitchell hit .238 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs for Single-A Columbia.

The Royals utilized Mitchell in the middle of the lineup. He is the rare left-handed hitting catcher that is also a run producer. Mitchell showed his athleticism with 16 doubles, three triples and 25 stolen bases.

Mitchell also logged 62 games at catcher and 44 games as a designated hitter. He recently got promoted to High-A Quad Cities.

“It’s a testament to our scouting department for making the right selection,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. “It’s our first-round pick and you don’t want to miss on your first-round pick. Blake is a guy that (Royals vice president of scouting) Danny Ontiveros, who was running the 2023 draft, felt really strongly about his abilities.

“In his first full season, he has performed and caught really well. To be the George Brett Award winner is a pretty special thing for a first-year player.”

Paul Splittorff Pitcher of the Year: Steven Zobac

Zobac entered the 2024 minor-league season on a mission. He looked to improve in High-A Quad Cities and prove he could handle a featured role in a starting rotation.

This season, Zobac has delivered with consistent production. He has made 24 starts across two minor-league levels and amassed an 11-8 record with a 3.64 ERA and 123 strikeouts. The 11 victories are the second-most by a Royals minor-league pitcher.

In June, Zobac was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month. He allowed three earned runs in 23 innings (four starts).

Zobac was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He has a 3.57 ERA in 44 career minor-league games.

Frank White Defensive Player of the Year: Carson Roccaforte

Roccaforte has made strides in High-A Quad Cities. He has committed just one error while patrolling center field for the River Bandits.

This season, Roccaforte has 294 putouts and four assists in 299 chances. He is one of 11 minor-league players to log 1,000 or more innings defensively.

Roccaforte is the No. 28 prospect in the Royals’ minor-league system.

Willie Wilson Baserunner of the Year: Tyler Tolbert

Tolbert continues to rack up Royals organizational awards. Last season, Tolbert was the 2023 George Brett Hitter of the Year.

Now, Tolbert is recognized as the top baserunner in the Royals minor-league system. He has 48 stolen bases in 53 attempts this season.

The Royals promoted Tolbert to Triple-A Omaha in recent weeks. He got experience with the big-league roster in spring training as a minor-league invitee.

Other Royals Award Winners

Mike Sweeney Community Impact Award: Javier Vaz

Alex Gordon Heart and Hustle Award: Austin Charles

Art Stewart Scout of the Year: Scott Melvin (Area Supervisor)