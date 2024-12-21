Kansas City on cusp of No. 1 seed: Winners and losers from Texans vs. Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They defeated the Houston Texans 27-19 during a Saturday matchup of two division winners.

Mahomes came into the game with a mild high-ankle sprain, but he didn’t appear hobbled by the injury. The Chiefs quarterback passed for 260 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also ran for a score.

Saturday was the Chiefs’ last regular-season game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, although the Chiefs will be back in front of their home fans for the playoffs as they begin their quest to win a historic third consecutive Super Bowl.

Winners

Chiefs’ goal of No. 1 seed

The road to Super Bowl 59 looks like it’s going through Kansas City. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win next week or a Bills loss Sunday.

Home field advantage

The Chiefs went undefeated at home during the regular season, a perfect 8-0. It's the first time since 2003 that Kansas City hasen't lost a game during a regular season.

Patrick Mahomes’ ankles

Andy Reid said Mahomes "might have the loosest ankles in America." The Chiefs head coach might be right. Mahomes wasn’t affected much by his tender ankle.

Mahomes scrambled up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession.

Mahomes sprained his ankle at the end of Kansas City’s Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Trent McDuffie

The Chiefs top cornerback has recorded an interception in each of the past two weeks after not having an interception in the first two years of his career. He had five tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection.

Xavier Worthy

The speedster was involved in Kansas City’s offense all game. The Texas product produced 10 touches, 75 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Losers

AFC

As mentioned above, the road to Super Bowl 59 in the AFC will likely go through Kansas City. That’s bad news for the rest of the conference. The Chiefs are undefeated at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this year and Mahomes is 12-2 at home in the postseason.

Houston turnovers

Stroud had two uncharacteristic interceptions in the first half. His two picks led to 10 Kansas City points.

Unfortunate

Tank Dell suffered a gruesome left knee injury when he hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception. Dell’s knee got tangled up with wide receiver Jared Wayne as he was tackled to the ground.

Stroud and many of Dell’s teammates were visibly emotional after the play. It was incredible Dell was able to hold on to the football despite the serious knee injury. He was eventually carted off the field.

Houston missed the ensuing extra point attempt.

The Texans have been dealing with injuries at wide receiver all season. Nico Collins missed five games this year due to a hamstring injury and Stefon Diggs sustained a season-ending knee injury in October.

Dell exited with six catches, 98 yards and a touchdown.

