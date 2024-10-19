Kansas City Current star Temwa Chawinga becomes 1st NWSL player to 20-goal mark

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga leaps around San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma during Saturday’s NWSL match at CPKC Stadium in KC.

The Kansas City Current waltzed to a record 15th win in 2024 and ninth victory of the season on Saturday at CPKC Stadium.

Along the way, KC star Temwa Chawinga claimed yet more National Women’s Soccer League records.

Chawinga scored her jaw-dropping 20th goal of the season as the Current crushed the San Diego Wave 4-1. She’s the league’s first 20-goal scorer and first player in NWSL history to score on every other team during the course of a single season.

The victory also vaulted the Current into second place in the NWSL standings — for the moment.

Michelle Cooper opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, firing in a rebound after a blocked pass. Cooper’s shot past San Diego goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was her third goal of the year.

KC doubled its lead less than 10 minutes later. Cooper dribbled into the box and clipped a cross high to the back post. It was too close to Sheridan for a Current player to reach, but the Wave keeper bobbled the ball and it fell into the net for an own-goal.

Chawinga looked to have scored her 20th goal moments before she actually did, but that first shot was ruled offside. In the 54th minute, however she got it.

Nichelle Prince passed the ball to the back post for Chawinga to blast home. As the restart was delayed for a VAR check, fans at sun-splashed CPKC Stadium broke into raucous chant of “M-V-P!”

Debinha added the Current’s fourth goal in the 80th minute. San Diego’s Delphine Cascarino scored a stunning consolation strike in the 88th.

Desiree Scott came on as a substitute in her final regular-season home game. She announced her retirement Thursday, effective at the end of the 2024 NWSL season. She was honored after the match with a celebration on the field.

The Current will travel to San Antonio next Friday to face New Jersey/New York Gotham FC in the NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Final. That match kicks off at 7 p.m. Central Time.