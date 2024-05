The Kansas City Current remains undefeated through eight matches to begin the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League season, beating the North Carolina Courage 1-0 on Sunday at CPKC Stadium.

Debinha scored the lone goal of the match in the second half. It was the second straight shutout for KC.

This story will be updated.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.