Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 game

Aaron Rodgers fan-boying over Taylor Swift was a highlight of the offseason.

One of the two is a major NFL headline in Week 4 and it's not who you would have expected.

Swift nearly broke the internet last week when she appeared in a suite next to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, as rumors swirled that the pop superstar and Super Bowl champion are dating.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is recovering from surgery after a torn Achilles ended his season before it really began.

The New York Jets (1-2) have the odds stacked against them as they return home to face the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) with Swift and her fans cheering them on.

Zach Wilson failed to reach the end zone last week at MetLife Stadium in a loss to the New England Patriots. The third-year quarterback has struggled to lead the team since Rodgers went down in Week 1.

The Chiefs have been running on all cylinders since Patrick Mahomes got Kelce back and Chris Jones' return to the defense.

These two teams last faced off in 2020 when the Chiefs won 35-9. Mahomes had 416 yards and five touchdowns.

Jets vs. Chiefs odds, moneyline, over/under

The Chiefs are favorites to defeat the Jets, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Chiefs (-9.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-450); Jets (+350)

Over/under: 42.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 28, Jets 10

Until I see more from Zach Wilson and the Jet offense, I will not be backing them, not even to cover double digits.

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 30, Jets 13

This game would be must-see TV had Aaron Rodgers been healthy. Unfortunately for the Jets and the entire prime time audience, the Rodgers-less Jets are going to get trounced by the defending Super Bowl champions.

Victoria Hernandez: Chiefs 35, Jets 12

Taylor Swift chose to make her debut against the Chicago Bears where even if she ended up being a distraction, the Chiefs still would have won. But it seemed like her presence only fueled the defending Super Bowl champions. Kansas City has all the momentum and talent and shouldn't have a problem covering the spread against a Jets team who has seemingly reached boiling point.

Jordan Mendoza: Chiefs 34, Jets 13

Even as Super Bowl reigning champions, Kansas City has swiftly become the talk of the world. This fearless offense has another big day with its explosive style against a reeling team, while Zach Wilson isn’t ready for it and remains the anti-hero for Jets fans.

