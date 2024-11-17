Kansas City Chiefs vs. other 9-0 teams in NFL history: Success rate, season odds

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 9-0 this season after blocking a late field goal attempt to beat the Denver Broncos, 16-14. That win ties the franchise mark for most wins to start the season.

This week, the Chiefs could set the new franchise record by opening the season at 10-0. If they're able to do so on the road against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, they'd be the first 10-0 team since the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's how their start compares to the best in NFL history.

9-0 teams in NFL history

Kansas City became the 34th team in NFL history to start a season 9-0 with last week's win over Denver. It's the fourth time a team has reached 9-0 in the last decade following the 2020 Steelers, 2015 Carolina Panthers and 2015 New England Patriots.

This year's Chiefs have the worst point differential of any 9-0 team on record at 58, just below the 2006 Indianapolis Colts (60).

Regardless of point differential, reaching nine consecutive wins to open the season is a good sign for the postseason. Of the prior 33 teams to start 9-0 in NFL history:

30 won their division (exceptions are the 1948 San Francisco 49ers, 1934 Detroit Lions and 2013 Chiefs).

12 won their conference championship game.

7 won the Super Bowl (2009 New Orleans Saints, 2006 Colts, 1998 Broncos, 1991 Washington Commanders, 1990 New York Giants, 1985 Chicago Bears and 1972 Miami Dolphins).

With a win, the Chiefs would become the 28th team in NFL history to open a season 10-0.

Longest winning streaks in NFL history

Two teams have gone undefeated through the regular season in the Super Bowl era: the 1972 Dolphins (14-0) and the 2007 Patriots (16-0). Only the Dolphins completed an undefeated season with three playoff wins to go to 17-0.

The Colts set the record for longest regular-season game winning streak spanning multiple seasons with 23 from 2008 to 2009. With nine straight wins to open the season, the Chiefs are at 11 consecutive regular season victories.

New England holds the record for longest NFL winning streak including both the regular season and playoffs with 21 spanning from the 2003 to 2004 NFL seasons. The Chiefs are currently at 15 thanks to their four playoff wins last season and could match that streak by going 15-0 to open the season.

2024 Kansas City Chiefs season odds

The Chiefs' start has them as the favorite to win their third Super Bowl in a row as well as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the AFC West.

Here's a full breakdown of their odds from BetMGM:

Win Super Bowl: +400

Win AFC title: +185

No. 1 seed in the playoffs: -400

Win AFC West: -10000

Favorite for first Chiefs loss

BetMGM's latest NFL odds point to this week as the most likely matchup to end the Chiefs' winning streak. Here's how the odds look from here on out for Kansas City's first loss:

Week 11 at Bills: -135

Week 12 at Panthers: +1200

Week 13 vs. Raiders: +1500

Week 14 vs. Chargers: +750

Week 15 at Browns: +1500

Week 16 vs. Texans: +1200

Week 17 at Steelers: +1100

Week 18 at Broncos: +2200

Undefeated regular season: +750

If they run the table, the Chiefs will be the first 17-0 regular season team in NFL history.

