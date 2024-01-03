Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 game

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) host the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) to wrap up the 2023 season.

Despite not performing as dominant as seasons past, the Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West title last week in a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards, 127 of which went to Rashee Rice. It was a season-high for the rookie in a year where Kansas City's receivers have struggled. Isiah Pacheco added a season-high 130 yards on the ground.

The Chargers are coming off a 16-9 loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos. It was their fourth straight loss. The division loss was the second time this season they failed to reach the end zone. Easton Stick threw for 220 yards and ran for 31. Austin Ekeler added 46 yards rushing.

Los Angeles and Kansas City first met this season in Week 7. The Chiefs won 31-17 behind four touchdowns from Mahomes.

Chargers vs. Chiefs odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Chargers (-3)

Moneyline: Chargers (-160); Chiefs (+135)

Over/under: 36

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 21, Chargers 15

Kansas City is locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC and may rest starters. Even if the Chiefs do, I think they have more talent than a rebuilding Chargers team that likely just wants to end the season.

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 24, Chargers 17

Kansas City’s starters will probably play some snaps in this game as they attempt to jumpstart their offense. The Chiefs can work on their offense, primarily their passing attack, against a bad Chargers defense.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 24, Chargers 13

Win or lose, the Chiefs have the No. 3 seed locked up. But it’s no time to rest with a struggling offense. Give Patrick Mahomes and the offense three quarters to work on their chemistry some more, and sit them in the fourth quarter.

Victoria Hernandez: Chiefs 24, Chargers 12

Yes, the Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West last week and don't have anything to play for. But their offense has looked like a shadow of themselves this season. They could use this game against the lowly Chargers to make sure everything's tuned up and ready to go for the postseason.

Jordan Mendoza: Chiefs 20, Chargers 16

With the No. 3 seed locked up, it makes sense for Kansas City to rest its stars, but they still need to build chemistry offensively if they want a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The offense does enough to get the road win.

