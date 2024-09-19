Kansas City Chiefs identify positive step in rookie left tackle’s NFL development

It shouldn’t come as a shock that a left tackle just six months removed from being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft struggled against a Pro Bowl defensive end.

It’s how left tackle Kingsley Suamataia responds to that adversity that will inform the Chiefs’ plans for the position on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and beyond.

So far, so good.

“He’s been great,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “When you go through something like that, it’s all about your attitude, how you handle it the next day. It can be tough. But even though he’s a young kid, he’s a mature kid.”

Suamataia struggled mightily against the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Too often, he was unable to block defensive end Trey Hendrickson. It got so bad that Suamataia was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of Wanya Morris as the Chiefs won 26-25.

The benching was understandably difficult for Suamataia.

“When you’re a fighter,” Nagy said, “you want to try and get better each and every day. And that’s what he’s done.”

So will Suamataia start against the Falcons, or will it be Morris? No word yet. Morris, a former standout offensive lineman in college at Tennessee and then Oklahoma, has experience as a starter, having started four games for the Chiefs as a rookie last year.

Morris’ coaches trust him enough that he was even on the receiving end of a 1-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. Morris played 14 snaps against the Bengals and said he’s ready if his name is called again.

“Whatever the circumstances,” he said, “your mindset can’t change. They threw me in the fire just last week and I was prepared.”

The switch was made after Suamataia’s game broke down. He picked up a pair of holding penalties and allowed two sacks, a quarterback hit and another hurry in 31 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Most of Suamataia’s problems occurred in the second half.

“He had a couple of breakdowns in technique, and, yeah, he had one or two mental errors there,” Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck said. “We were able to make corrections in our meeting, and it’s stuff he’s working on this week.”

“I think every rookie will go through those ups and downs. Let’s not forget who he was playing against. Elite pass-rusher there. And so it’s a good lesson, good opportunity to learn and grow. By no means am I down on Kingsley. I’ve got a lot of faith in him.”

Morris picked up a penalty of his own during his brief appearance against the Bengals, an illegal-use-of-hands call that created a fourth-and-16 situation for the Chiefs on their game-winning drive. A pass-interference penalty on Cincy, on the game’s next play, got Morris off the hook.

Heck may have provided a hint about this Sunday’s starting assignment at left tackle when he mentioned how sitting a struggling starter can be a useful developmental tool. Heck cited how the Chiefs benched former offensive linemen Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Austin Reiter under similar circumstances.

No matter who gets the call at left tackle on Sunday and beyond, Heck likes what the Chiefs have at the position.

“We’ve got two really talented up-and-coming left tackles to work with, which excites me,” Heck said.