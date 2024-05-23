Kansas basketball to face Duke Blue Devils at Vegas Showdown. Here are the details

It’ll be a battle between basketball blue bloods in November.

Kansas will face off against Duke on Nov. 26 in the Vegas Showdown in Las Vegas, ESPN announced Thursday. The matchup is part of a doubleheader that includes Furman playing Seattle. Both games will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

As part of the Vegas Showdown, KU will host Furman in Lawrence on Nov. 30. Meanwhile, Seattle will play at Duke on Nov. 29.

Kansas will play its second-ever game against Furman. In 1993, the Jayhawks defeated the Paladins 101-60 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Start times and TV details will be announced by ESPN later this summer.

The Jayhawks are ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, while Duke is ranked No. 8 for next season. Duke leads the overall series against KU 8-5, but the Jayhawks have won three of the last four games.

The most recent matchup ended with a 69-64 Kansas win on Nov. 15, 2022, in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. Since 2013, the squads have met four times in the Champions Classic, with the Jayhawks holding a 3-1 record.

Both teams made the NCAA Tournament last season, with the Jayhawks’ season ending with a loss to Gonzaga in the second round. The Blue Devils lost to NC State in the Elite Eight.

KU ranks second in all-time victories with 2,393 wins. Meanwhile, Duke is fourth on the list with 2,300 wins. The two teams have combined for nine NCAA Tournament titles (Duke has five and KU has 4).