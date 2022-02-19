Harry Kane’s header gives Tottenham dramatic 3-2 win at Manchester City

David Hytner at the Etihad Stadium
Harry Kane always believed that he would have a say in the destination of the Premier League title. It was just that he thought he would be helping Manchester City towards it rather than standing in their way.

The England captain’s desire to join City last summer has been well-documented. Tottenham simply said no. Kane seemed determined to show City what they were missing here.

Kane was simply superb from start to finish, producing one of the finest individual performances of the season. He played a role in Dejan Kulusevski’s early opener and, after Ilkay Gündogan had capitalised on a Hugo Lloris error to equalise for City, Kane made it 2-1 midway through the second-half, advertising the statement victory that Antonio Conte has craved.

During a dramatic finale, it looked as if it would elude Spurs. Kane had seen a goal for 3-1 ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside against Kulusevski in the build-up and then, with the 90 minutes almost up, the technology would intervene to award City a penalty, the replays showing that Cristian Romero had handled a cross-cum-shot from Bernardo Silva. Riyad Mahrez, on as a substitute, swept into the top corner.

And yet there was still time for a further twist. Kulusevski crossed from the right and, with the City defence static, Kane rose to head into the bottom corner. Spurs’s quest for a top four finish has an injection of belief but City saw their lead over Liverpool - winners over Norwich earlier in the day - cut to six points.

It felt like a long time ago that Spurs were beating City 1-0 at home on the opening weekend of the season because plenty has changed in north London, not least the identity of the manager. Even in victory over City, which was a third straight home league win over them, it was possible to question whether Nuno Espírito Santo was the right man for Spurs.

Conte has shaken things up, especially in January, and it was one of his new signings that helped Spurs to make the dream start. Kulusevski was in the starting XI for the first time and he swept home nervelessly from Son Heung-min’s square ball which took out the City goalkeeper, Ederson.

Son had raced onto Kane’s first-time, around-the-corner pass – a lovely pre-assist which cut City apart – and the South Korean showed great composure when teeing up Kulusevski. Game on.

Kane was always going to be a prominent sub-plot and, if his ball for Son was the early highlight, showcasing the instinctive understanding between the pair, there were other moments when the England captain dropped deep to ping passes. Kane could see Son sprinting through a high City line on 23 minutes only to play the ball fractionally behind him. It was easy to wonder whether that would prove to be a turning point.

The pattern had been set at the start. City on the front foot, hogging possession, probing and pinning Spurs back; the visitors holding their shape, looking to break things up and counter at pace.

City explode in flurries, flying at opponents from many angles, creating openings and they had one from the 17th minute. João Cancelo was the catalyst. Playing high up the left flank, a full-back in name only, Cancelo tricked past two white shirts to curl wide; almost combined with Raheem Sterling and also lashed a rising drive off target. In amongst it all, Gündogan got the better of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to curl against the far post.

Dejan Kulusevski gives Tottenham an early lead.
Dejan Kulusevski gives Tottenham an early lead. Photograph: Matt West/REX/Shutterstock

Spurs defended valiantly in the first-half, with Romero catching the eye. Ben Davies made one vital block; Emerson Royal two more. Which was why the manner of the equaliser was so hard for them to accept.

Sterling’s cross from the inside left looked non-threatening, even though Kevin De Bruyne stretched to try to reach it. Perhaps that unnerved Hugo Lloris. But really there was no excuse for what the veteran goalkeeper did next. He went down to collect only to allow the ball to bounce off him. Gündogan, who had come in for City’s top scorer, Mahrez, blasted home. Spurs wanted a foul on Ryan Sessegnon by Kyle Walker in the build-up but that was many phases beforehand.

Rúben Dias needed to be alert to snap into a tackle on Kane in the 39th minute and Spurs continued to believe after the interval that they could break out and hurt City. Kane threatened to connect with Son and Kulusevski and then he turned the game on its head, making a mockery of City’s territorial dominance. Kane started the move, dropping off to play yet another pass and, when City cleared only as far as Sessegnon, the centre-forward continued his run. Sessegnon found Son and he picked out Kane with a perfectly floated cross. The close-range finish was clinical. If only it had been shortly afterwards after Son once again played him through. This time, Ederson made a big one-on-one save.

The closing stages were pulsating. After Lloris had saved brilliantly to keep out a Gündogan curler, Kane thought he had clinched it when he beat Ederson inside the near post. The goal would be ruled out by VAR – a cruel break for Spurs. It would get more cruel. Kane, however, was not finished.

