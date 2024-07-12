Kamaru Usman on Alex Pereira: Knocking out everybody doesn’t mean you’re No. 1 pound-for-pound

Kamaru Usman stands by his opinion that Alex Pereira should not be high up in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Pereira (11-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) jumped up to the No. 2 spot on the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings after knocking out Jiri Prochazka to retain his light heavyweight title at UFC 303. He overtook UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and only lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is in front of him.

Former welterweight champion Usman praised Pereira for his power but doesn’t think his style is well-rounded enough to translate from division to division – even though Pereira now has won UFC titles at both middleweight and light heavyweight. “Poatan” has even teased a possible move to heavyweight.

“When we talk pound-for-pound, let’s not forget, pound-for-pound is a hypothetical,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “That means, do you possess the highest level of striking, of wrestling, of kickboxing, of grappling, of jiu-jitsu? That’s what that means. Which means if you were put in flyweight or if you were put in welterweight or if you were put in heavyweight, your style would transfer all throughout those divisions, and you will be able to be victorious and still be No. 1.

“That’s all that means. Yes, you can stand and knock everybody out – guys who aren’t moving, guys who aren’t shooting on you, guys who aren’t testing your grappling. But that doesn’t mean you are No. 1 pound-for-pound. So, don’t be upset about that. Don’t be butt hurt about it. If anything, show me you’re pound-for-pound. Go out there, take the next guy down, get on top, full mount, switch up, armbar on top. That lets me know, ‘Oh, sh*t. OK.'”

Pereira now has defended his light heavyweight title twice, scoring knockouts of Jamahall Hill and Prochazka for a second time. Top contender Magomed Ankalaev is chomping at the bit to get his title opportunity, but Pereira’s next opponent is yet to be announced.

