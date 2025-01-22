Kaluma scores 14 and Texas pulls away late to earn 1st home SEC win, 61-53 over No. 22 Missouri

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 14 points and Texas pulled away late to beat No. 22 Missouri 61-53 on Tuesday night for the Longhorns' first home win in the Southeastern Conference.

Kadin Shedrick scored five points in a 6-1 Texas run that gave the Longhorns (13-6, 2-4) the lead in the final four minutes, and they never trailed again. His free throw tied the game at 49, and his layup for Texas' next basket put the Longhorns ahead.

Texas locked down Missouri's perimeter shooters as the Tigers, one of the SEC's best 3-point shooting teams, were just 4 of 20 from long range.

Tamar Bates scored 10 points to lead Missouri (15-4, 4-2).

Texas opened an early 10-point lead behind consecutive 3-pointers from Kaluma and Tre Johnson and led 32-25 at halftime.

Missouri erased the deficit in the opening minutes of the second half. Trent Pierce made two 3-pointers, and the second tied it at 36.

Takeaways

Missouri: The Tigers broke into the Top 25 this week after wins over No. 5 Florida and Arkansas. The loss ended a four-game win streak.

Texas: The Longhorns have struggled in the physical SEC in their debut season, but had enough muscle to handle the Tigers. Texas won the rebounding 39-31 and matched Missouri scoring in the paint 18-18.

Key moment

Bates had a monster dunk over two Texas defenders for a 49-46 lead. Texas answered with Jason Kent's backdoor layup before Shedrick's scoring burst to take the lead.

Key stat

Missouri had made at least 10 3-pointers in the last four games, but didn't make its first against Texas until 1:35 left in the first half.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. Missouri hosts No. 16 Mississippi, and Texas hosts No. 13 Texas A&M.

Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press