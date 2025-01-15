Kalkbrenner's 20 lead Creighton over Providence 84-64

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 20 points in Creighton's 84-64 victory against Providence on Tuesday night.

Kalkbrenner added 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Bluejays (11-6, 4-2 Big East Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 20 points and added six assists. Isaac Traudt had 13 points and shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Friars (9-9, 3-4) were led by Corey Floyd Jr., who posted 10 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Mela added 10 points and seven rebounds for Providence. Wesley Cardet Jr. also recorded 10 points.

Creighton took the lead with 16:26 left in the first half and never looked back. Kalkbrenner led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 43-34 at the break. Creighton outscored Providence in the second half by 11 points, with Traudt scoring a team-high 13 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

