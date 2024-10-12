Kaleb Johnson scores 3 TDs as Iowa tops Washington 40-16 for Kirk Ferentz's 200th Hawkeyes' win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 166 yards and scored three touchdowns as Iowa defeated Washington 40-16 on Saturday, giving coach Kirk Ferentz his 200th victory at Iowa.

Ferentz moved into sole possession of second place on the Big Ten's all-time wins list, five behind Ohio State’s Woody Hayes.

It's a number Ferentz said he wasn't thinking about.

“The honest answer is I was really more focused on us getting four (wins for the season),” Ferentz said. “I didn't want to be 3-3. That's how it works in a season. Everything is week to week.”

That attitude, Johnson said, is why he appreciates his coach.

“He just focuses on us,” Johnson said. “He doesn't care about the outside world, he blocks out the outside noise, and just focuses on us.”

Johnson made sure to hug Ferentz as time ran out.

“I really appreciate him giving me chances to show my abilities every week,” Johnson said. “That's why I gave him a hug — because he believed in me.”

“He's everything that's right about college football,” Washington coach Jedd Fisch said of Ferentz.

Johnson, a junior who came into the game ranked second nationally in rushing yards per game and third in rushing yards, had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Hawkeyes (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten). He caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara in the third quarter, then scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

“I think year three is when guys start to gain traction,” Ferentz said. “He's done some really good things the last two years, but it's his consistency, not only what you see in the game but also the way he practices. He's done a really good job.”

Johnson, who has 956 rushing yards this season, also has 12 rushing touchdowns, closing in on a goal he set for himself.

“I wanted 1,200 yard and 12 touchdowns,” Johnson said. “Almost there.”

“I think the biggest thing this season is he's just getting better every day,” Iowa offensive tackle Mason Richman said.

McNamara also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Howard in the fourth quarter, and Drew Stevens added four field goals for the Hawkeyes.

Washington (4-3, 2-2) got a 5-yard touchdown pass from Will Rogers III to Denzel Boston that tied the game at 7 in the first quarter, then got a 35-yard field goal from Grady Gross 29 seconds before halftime. But the Huskies were shut out for most of the second half, and were stopped three times on fourth down in the half as they tried to rally.

“We had plenty of opportunities for this game to be a different score at halftime and to start the third quarter,” Fisch said. “We didn't capitalize on any of those opportunties.”

Washington backup quarterback Demond Williams Jr., threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Williams late in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

The Huskies were making their second road trip over multiple time zones since joining the Big Ten.

“I think it wore on us a little bit,” Fisch said.

The Huskies outgained the Hawkeyes 393-328.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies, playing two time zones from home, didn’t show any ill effects from the morning kickoff. They opened the game with two 14-play drives, although only one led to points. But Johnson was too much to handle for the defense. Washington also was hurt by two turnovers that led to Iowa field goals.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, playing their first home game in almost a month, bounced back from last week’s 35-7 loss at Ohio State. A blocked field goal by Yahya Black and an interception by Jermari Harris deep in Iowa territory helped stop two potential scoring drives by the Huskies, and Aaron Graves forced a fumble that led to Stevens’ first field goal.

UP NEXT

Washington: At Indiana on October 26

Iowa: At Michigan State next Saturday.

