Kai Pearce-Paul returns to England with a point to prove against Samoa

Sunny intervals and light winds will welcome Kai Pearce-Paul back to Wigan on Sunday but after a scorching start to his NRL career the 23-year-old returns with plenty of reasons to turn up the heat.

Pearce-Paul is set to make his third start for England at the Brick Community Stadium in the first of two international tests against Samoa as Shaun Wane’s men look to extract some measure of revenge for their heartbreaking World Cup semi-final defeat in London two years ago.

The former Wigan centre, who fulfilled a long-time dream when he switched to Newcastle Knights at the end of the 2023 campaign, believes he is now better equipped for the big stage after sweating through a tough period of adjustment to life Down Under.

Kai Pearce-Paul marked his England debut with a try against Greece (Tim Goode/PA)

“I went from training in the freezing cold, where you can’t breathe because it’s getting to the back of your throat, to training in the demon heat, sometimes over 40 degrees where you’re struggling for the exact opposite reason,” Pearce-Paul told the PA news agency.

“It was definitely a little bit different for me going straight into the sun. Our first warm-up match in Fiji was one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced in my life – the humidity was 95 per cent and it obviously takes the body time to get used to situations like that.”

The 6f6 6ins centre had rocketed through the domestic ranks, joining Wigan in 2020 after starting out in amateur rugby league with the Croydon Hurricanes, and his exploits in cherry-and-white swiftly captured the attention of Australian clubs he had always dreamed of impressing.

England were left reeling by their semi-final loss to Samoa (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“When I was a kid I would watch the superstars and think, I want to be in the NRL one day, but I never really took it seriously until I moved to Wigan and realised it could potentially become a reality.

“The same goes for playing for England. It’s something you joke about until it happens, and suddenly when I was standing there singing the anthem before the World Cup match against Greece, seeing my mum and my grandma in the stands, it was the proudest moment of my life.”

Sunday’s test against Samoa – England’s first action since they completed a 3-0 series whitewash of Tonga last year – will be followed by a second meeting at Headingley in Leeds next Saturday.

Samoa star Jarome Luai is back to haunt England in Wigan (David Davies/PA)

And the Samoans are clearly coming with intent to cause their opponents further pain, with Jarome Luai, fresh from leading Penrith Panthers to a repeat of their NRL Grand Final triumph, rejecting the chance of a close-season to captain his country for the first time.

England boss Wane has plenty of big calls to make, not least whether it should be Wigan’s Harry Smith or Hull KR’s newly crowned Man of Steel Mikey Lewis who joins captain George Williams in the halves.

Either way Pearce-Paul, who watched his side’s agonising 27-26 defeat at the Emirates Stadium from the bench, said there is still plenty of desire from those squad members who remain from the World Cup disappointment to ensure they seize their chance second time around.

“It was incredibly nerve-racking sitting there watching that semi-final, and I had my heart in my mouth for most of the game,” recalled Pearce-Paul.

“It really hurt everyone at the time, and I guess this is our chance to get one back at them. It’s something you can either dwell on or take motivation from.

“We know Samoa are going to be strong again so we know what to expect and we’re ready for the challenge.”