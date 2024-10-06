Kai Havertz equals Arsenal legends' scoring record in win over Southampton

Kai Havertz became just the second player ever to score in seven consecutive games at the Emirates Stadium, equalling Robin van Persie's record.

The German has been in exceptional form thus far during the 2024/25 season, performing brilliantly as both a number nine and a de facto number ten in recent weeks - thanks to Martin Odegaard's ankle injury. Havertz continued his fine form this past week in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League, netting his fifth and sixth goals of the season so far against Paris Saint-Germain and Southampton.

His goal against Southampton proved to be particularly important as it not only set Arsenal on their way to complete a crucial comeback and win 3-1, but also etched his name in the club's history books too.

Havertz became just the fifth Arsenal player in the club's history to score in seven straight home games in all competitions, joining Van Persie, Thierry Henry, Doug Lishman and Ted Drake - who achieved the feat on two occasions - in doing so.

The German's purple patch at the Emirates dates back to the final day of the 2023/24 campaign in which he netted one of Arsenal's two goals against Everton. Since then, Havertz has managed to score against Wolves, Brighton, Leicester, PSG and Southampton in north London.

If the 25-year-old manages to score in the Shakhtar Donetsk on October 22 in the UEFA Champions League, he'll match the club's outright record of goals in eight straight home games. The record is currently held jointly by Jimmy Brain, Lishman and, of course, Henry - who achieved the feat in 2000.