Kaden Metheny scores 22 as Liberty beats Mississippi Valley State 89-52 for 6th straight victory

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had 22 points and Liberty upped its win streak to six with an 89-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

Metheny went 7 of 10 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Flames (9-1). Brett Decker Jr. hit four 3-pointers and scored 16. Isaiah Ihnen scored 12.

Donovan Sanders led the Delta Devils (2-8) with 14 points. Alvin Stredic Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds. Walter Hamilton also had 10 points.

Liberty took the lead with 18:43 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 40-16 at halftime, with Metheny racking up 16 points.

