K-State Wildcats vs. Tulane Green Wave: Game time, TV, weather, odds and a prediction

The Kansas State football team will hit the road for its first away game of the season when it takes on Tulane at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

This figures to be a step up in class for both teams, as the Wildcats are coming off a 41-6 victory over Tennessee-Martin and the Green Wave are riding high after a 52-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Tulane has won both of its previous meetings against K-State, including a 17-10 victory two years ago at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. But the Wildcats have revenge on their minds this time around.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup ...

Kansas State at Tulane

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans

TV/Stream: ESPN

Radio: KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) in Wichita

The line: Kansas State by 9.5 with an O/U of 47.5

K-State game prediction

Weather could be a factor in this game.

Heavy rains are expected to fall in New Orleans on Friday and showers could linger in the area until Saturday afternoon.

If the conditions are wet, that probably favors K-State. The Wildcats love to run the ball with DJ Giddens and Dylan Edwards. The last time they played in a downpour was against Missouri in 2022 and they won easily 40-12. That game coincidentally came one week before Tulane upset K-State in ideal weather.

But if there are lighting delays, that could help Tulane because the Green Wave will have all their usual luxuries while the Wildcats are killing time in the visiting locker room.

Let’s move past the weather for a moment and try to handicap this matchup in normal conditions.

Jon Sumrall is in his first year with Tulane and he is looking for an early statement victory. Chris Klieman and K-State players remember losing to Tulane two years ago and they would love to exact some revenge. Motivation is even.

Both teams rank inside the top 30 nationally when it comes to running the ball. Both teams looked excellent on defense in Week 1 against overmatched opponents. K-State allowed six points against UT Martin and Tulane pitched a shutout in its opener.

So which team can build off that success and win Game 2?

K-State is the pick because it has the stronger overall roster and an identity on offense with its running game.

There is also a chance that Avery Johnson uses his legs a bit more in this game and improves on his production in Week 1, which would enable the Wildcats win by double digits.

Kansas State 28, Tulane 17

Last week’s prediction: K-State 44, UT Martin 6

Actual score: Kansas State 41, UT Martin 6

Season record: 1-0

Season record ATS: 0-1

Season record O/U: 1-0