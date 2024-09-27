Juventus Women's Champions League opponents confirmed

Following a thrilling play-off, Juventus Women qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League this season, eliminating last year's semi-finalists PSG 5-2 on aggregate to dump the French side out of the competition.

After Thursday’s magical evening in Paris, today, the draw for the group stage took place in Nyon on Friday, with Juventus Women finding out who their three opponents – who they will face both home and away – are.

Following the draw, the Bianconere will face Germany's Bayern Munich, English side Arsenal and Norwegian outfit Valerenga.

Dates and times of each fixture will be confirmed at a later date.