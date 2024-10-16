Juventus Winger Set to Return From Injury Against Lazio

Juventus coach Thiago Motta is facing a few selection headaches due to injuries, but at least he should be able to recover the services of Timothy Weah for Saturday’s clash against Lazio.

The two sides will resume their duties after the international break in a top clash at the Allianz Stadium in Turin this Saturday. With the exception of the injured Manuel Lazzari, Marco Baroni should have a full squad at his disposal, even though Matteo Guendouzi remains doubtful after bruising his toe during France’s most recent fixtures.

On the other hand, Juventus will be without Gleison Bremer who suffered a devastating ACL injury, while Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez are also carrying knocks. Even Weston McKennie is likely to be rested after returning from international duty carrying a knock. Moreover, Francisco Conceicao will be serving a one-match ban.

Juventus to Regain Weah for Lazio Showdown

Nevertheless, Weah’s return should serve as a timely boost for Motta. According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Paolo Aghemo (via LazioNews24), the American winger will make his return from injury after missing the last three Juventus fixtures due to an ankle problem.

However, the reporter doesn’t expect the USMNT international to start the match. Instead, he is more likely to enter the pitch in the second half. Weah scored a goal and provided an assist on the first matchday of the season against Como, but has been hampered by back-to-back injuries ever since.