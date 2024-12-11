Juventus vs Man City LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Juventus vs Manchester City – LIVE!

Man City head to Juventus for a heavyweight Champions League fixture. Both teams are amongst the biggest names in the competition but are marooned towards the bottom of the play-off spots right now, putting a reasonable amount of jeopardy on the game in Turin later today.

Indeed, City’s nightmare run continued on Saturday when they were held to a draw by Crystal Palace. Last time out in Europe, meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side squandered a three-goal lead to somehow draw with Feyenoord, having been thrashed at Sporting only a few weeks before to see them slide down the table.

Juve, meanwhile, haven’t won any of their last three European games under Thiago Motta. Still, they remain one of the biggest clubs in the tournament and a win in Italy would no doubt be something of a statement for Guardiola’s side. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Juventus vs Man City latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Allianz Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Juventus team news: Dusan Vlahovic fit

Man City team news: Phil Foden could feature

Prediction: Draw

Pep Guardiola bemoans Man City luck after 'seven potential starting XI players' miss Crystal Palace draw

18:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola has blamed Manchester City’s latest dropped points on injury absences rather than tiredness.

City have taken just four points from a possible 18 in their last six Premier League matches, and suffered their latest disappointing result on Saturday when they were held to a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola sends message to Man City squad as season continues to unravel

17:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players not to feel sorry for themselves as form and fitness continues to hamper their season.

City have won just one of their last nine matches in all competitions, with their latest dropped points coming on Saturday in a 2-2 draw away to Crystal Palace.

Juventus vs Man City: Latest Champions League odds today

17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Juventus: 13/5

Draw: 9/5

Man City: 10/11

Juventus vs Man City: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Juventus wins: 3

Draws: 2

Man City wins: 1

Juventus vs Man City: Champions League score prediction today

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

This is a really intriguing one. As we know, on their day City can beat anyone - and pretty much have. This is almost a Juve side firmly in rebuild/transition mode.

City are in miserable form and can barely muster a win at the moment, and the same can be said for Juventus too, though their injury woes are easing.

Both teams could really do with a win to climb up the standings, and I can see neither getting it.

2-2 draw.

Man City team news vs Juventus today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Phil Foden is hopeful of returning after overcoming bronchitis which ruled him out of the draw at Crystal Palace, a game which Rico Lewis was sent off in but is available to start in Italy.

It will be a patched-together back four, with Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and John Stones ruled out. Kevin De Bruyne should start again as he looks to build up his match fitness.

Juventus team news vs Man City today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Juventus have Dusan Vlahovic available again in a huge boost for Thiago Motta, but the Italian giants are otherwise dealing with a hefty injury list which includes the likes of Douglas Luiz, Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso.

Former City man Danilo should start at full-back.

Juventus vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

16:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Man City’s trip to Juventus in the Champions League tonight.

Kick-off from the Allianz Stadium in Turin is scheduled for 8pm GMT.